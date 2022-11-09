Midterm Usa, no republican red wave

“It is clear that there was no so-called republican wave and it is not a positive result for Trump because he was betting precisely on this to advance strongly in his 2024 candidacy”: thus Daniele Ruvinetti, geopolitical analyst and senior advisor of the Med O Foundation, commented on the results of the Midterm most expensive in history (16.7 billion dollars invested, two more than in 2018).

“Right now we need a strong America because the Americans are the first and frequent interlocutors of Russia and Ukraine and we hope that before Christmas there will be a draft agreement. If America had weakened, it certainly would have created an advantage for the Russians. Therefore, the no red wave was seen positively by John Biden because he would have been overwhelmed by a result that would have weakened him and now he could think of reapplying in 2024 ”, analyzed Daniele Ruvinetti.

Inflation, security, abortion and rights: it is on these issues that the United States went to the vote for the mid-term elections. And the results of the elections are surprising, while the complete counting of the votes on 8 November is awaited. In all likelihood, the Republicans are heading towards victory over the Democrats in the House of Representatives, albeit with a lower margin than expected, but they have not yet managed to establish themselves in the Senate, partially disproving the polls and forecasts of the eve.

“In addition to the missed red wave, another interesting factor is the victory of Ron De Santis in Florida, a highly rated Republican who could run for office in 2024. Today Trump is not very happy because it is a result that does not make him happy. Republicans in Texas Greg Abbott and in Georgia Brian Kemp have been reappointed. ” And in relation to the veiled threats of the tycoon that he addressed to De Santis about the probable candidacy, “Trump has very direct methods, let’s say that analyzing from the outside, he gives you a hint of the concern he has about De Santis. Of course, we saw Trump’s strength to bring people to the streets and to attack Capitol Hill, but the Republican establishment, in my opinion, could focus on De Santis in 2024. “

And, therefore, pending the official results of the elections, other first certainties also arrive: the Democrat Maura Healey first woman and first gay governor of Massachusetts; 25-year-old dem Frost becomes the first generation Z to enter Congress. In Pennsylvania, the governor is John Fetterman, who defeats the Trump Republican, Mehmet Oz and it is for the first time that a president has been reappointed in this state.

“Meanwhile, Trump, who was hoping for a great Republican victory and to announce his candidacy, begins to talk about fraud. The disregarded programs, however, do not exclude the fact that he can reapply ”, continued geopolitical analyst Daniele Ruvinetti.

The arrival of Trump and the polarization of America: who is against and who is with him

“In my opinion, there has been an interesting factor, almost since Trump’s arrival America has polarized in two: who is with Trump and who is against. There is now a strong accentuated polarization. Trump has very polarized and ignited the gap between the two parties and this is leading to the more aligned electorate. On the one hand, the most protective Democrats to defend their territory, on the other hand there is Trump trying to advance. “

Dem: possible 2024 nomination of California governor, Gavin Newsom

“The governor of California, Gavin Newsom, is a Democrat and could be a candidate in 2024. This confirms that all outgoing governors are reconfirmed. The assault on Capitol Hill had a lot of influence, for America it was a shock with strong reflexes. So, on the one hand there are the dem, the guardians of democracy, on the other, there is Trump who is trying to assert himself. The challenge of 2024 will be very interesting and probably both Trump and Biden could also find difficult situations in their respective parties. “

America and the relationship with Giorgia Meloni

“It is clear that yours is a pro-Atlantic policy. Right choice, America is our key partner. You are building a strong and privileged relationship with the Americans. A republican, be it Trump or De Santis, could be a further reason to approach also for political consonance, since the republicans are closer to his ideologies.

This could create a strong link between Meloni and Italy as a key point in Europe. She was very clever because she started her first journey, balance must be kept with the European establishment, and, if the Republicans were to win in 2024, there would certainly be a strengthening for her. “

