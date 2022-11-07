Midterm Usa, the “duel” in the Sunshine State for the Grand Old Party nomination

The primary in the Sunshine State between the former president of the United States Donald Trump And Ron DeSantis “Anticipate” the presidential elections of 2024: the long-distance duel, two days after Midterm vow (the mid-term elections in the United States) in fact probe the terrain of an increasingly polarized America. In such a scenario, the former president Donald Trump rallied supporters in Miami, the third leg of a four-day “Save America” ​​Rally, while the governor running for re-election and GOP candidate for the White House is planning three events on the opposite coast of the state in Hillsborough, Sarasota. and Lee.

A taste of the Sunshine State primaries between the two (unofficial) rivals for the Grand Old Party nomination to the presidential elections of 2024. The Donald has long flirted with the re-nomination which should be formalized shortly. Soon you will be very very happy, “he also said yesterday in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. At today’s Maga rally in Miami, to support the third term of Marco Rubio in the Senate against the dem Val Demings, De Santis he was not even invited. And if the governor throws water on the rivalry fire and never mentions the former president, Trump certainly isn’t holding back. Yesterday he coined a new nickname for him “Ron DeSanctimonious“.

From Mike Pence to DeSantis to Trump: Republicans in the running for the White House

The 44-year-old Italian-American governor has re-election in his pocket, but soon after Midterm vow start the presidential campaign. Even on a peninsula over 700 kilometers long, for the two residents of Florida (one in Mar-a-Lago, the other in the capital Tallahassee) it becomes increasingly difficult to live together. For the first time in the political history of Florida, Republicans have an advantage in registering for the vote. And before his arrival in Miami, Trump claimed credit for this red wave in a note: “Thanks to President Trump, Florida is no longer a purple state (poised), it is a red state America First. “Among the Republicans who would aim to move to the White House, even the former vice president Mike Pencethe governor of Virginia Glenn Youngkinthe former UN ambassador, Nikki Haley. In the polls, Trump is still the leader of the Elephant party, constantly in the lead with DeSantis according to. If Trump took the field there would be no room for anyone, he would be the Republican presidential candidate.

Subscribe to the newsletter

