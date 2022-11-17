After four years, the GOP has reached the necessary threshold of 218 seats, giving the US president a split Congress

In the US Midterm vote, Republicans regain the House of Representatives of Washington, according to the projections released during the night by CNN: the GOP, underlines the broadcaster, has reached the necessary threshold of 218 seats eight days after the vote, confirming a medium-term electoral performance lower than expectations for the party, which sees the hopes of a ‘red wave’ dashed.

THEUS President Joe Biden immediately congratulated him with the GOP for the achieved majority, saying he is ready to work with the Republicans. “I congratulate Leader McCarthy on a House majority and look forward to working with Republicans to get results for working families,” he said moments after the announcement. “I will work with anyone, Republican or Democrat, who is willing to partner to get things done” for the American people, Biden added.