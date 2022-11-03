USA, midterm elections. Obama in Nevada: “I’m here to ask you to vote”

Midterm elections are upon us – polls will be held on November 8th – but it is still time for the electoral campaign. Like the one conducted by the former president Barack Obamain Las Vegas to support the re-election of Steve Sisolak, in the running for re-appointment as governor of Nevada, and Senator Catehrine Cortez Masto, who is seeking confirmation of his seat.

“The reason I’m here is simple: I’m here to ask you to vote”: a clear, succinct message, repeated for the entire duration of his long speech, in front of an enthusiastic audience who shouted his name in a loud voice. An off-the-cuff speech, passionate and that won over those present: because if it is true that progressive voters, according to the polls, appear unenthusiastic about going to vote, Obama tried to give them an injection of confidence, addressing all the issues of the electoral campaign, from weapons to inflation, from health cuts to abortion. “There is no need – she repeated – that you vote on November 8. You can deposit your ballot even earlier”.

US, former president Obama calls to vote. Here are the issues addressed

The former American president invited everyone to motivate family members, neighbors, friends, to go to the polling stations, reiterating that there is a lot at stake, because “we have politicians – He attacked – that instead of uniting us, they want to divide us “. And he recalled that if the Conservatives will take control of Congress in the next two years “they will think about impeaching President Joe Biden”.

At the center of the speech are all the hot topics of the moment and beyond, starting with the economy: “The only right economy – he said – is the one we are all fighting for. The only just democracy is the one we all fight for“. At the center of the discourse also i cuts to health care and the instead, proliferate the arms marketthen a comment onabortion“Do Republicans have to decide when you have to get married, if you have to have children? That’s what’s at stake in the election.” To the buu of those present, Obama promptly replied with his mantra, that “don’t boo” evoked several times: “Don’t buu – he told the voters – go vote. I believe in you, come on“.

And meanwhile the president looking for confirmation, Joe Bidenthunders: “Democracy is at stake in the midterm elections. just lies about election fraud. There are candidates running at every level that they will not accept the election result. that is the road that leads America to chaos“.

