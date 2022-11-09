With the results of the American election night still uncertain, however, one thing is clear: there was no ‘red wave’, the red tsunami that the Republicans already felt in their pockets and, above all, the revenge that Donald Trump seems to have failed. he had entrusted Biden to an army of Maga candidates and in many cases deniers, that is, who do not recognize the legitimacy of the presidency. And the former president’s lost bet is destined to complicate his plans for a new candidacy for the White House, for which the date of November 15 was already circulating.

In the House the Republicans will most likely be able to get at least 5 seats that will deliver the majority, a result, however, far from the expected avalanche victory that would have ensured dozens of more seats and a more lasting control of the Chamber. As happened, for example, to the Democrats, who in the midterm elections of 2018, in the mid-term of Donald Trump, won the House with a historic percentage of votes, obtaining a majority of 41 seats.

In the Senate with four seats still in the balance, the battle is still openBut the victory of ‘dem giant’ John Fetterman over television’s ‘Dr Oz’ allowed Democrats to wrest the Pennsylvania seat from Republicans that could be crucial to maintaining control of the upper house. Furthermore, the dems managed to defend the seats in New Hampshire and Colorado, which were among those that the Republicans were aiming for overtaking.

But the most important political message of this election is that Trumpwho used the midterm to confirm his hold on the base and left and use it as a springboard for his new White House candidacy, today it appears much weaker.

The proof is in the fact that not only have many of its Maga candidates – the right-wing, conspiratorial and denier movement that harks back to Trump’s America First – not only been defeated – or engaged head-to-head – but in themselves. more traditional republican candidate states.

If not openly anti-Trump: like in Georgia where, while the former football champion and friend of former president Herschel Walker did not break through and will probably go to the ballot with dem senator Raphael Warnock, governor Brian Kemp and the secretary of State Brad Raffensperger – hated by Trump because they did not agree to overthrow Biden’s victory in 2020 – easily won re-election.

The same in New Hampshire, where Trumpian Don Bolduc had no match with Senator l Maggie Hassan, while Republican Governor Chris Sununu, who once said Trump is “a fucking madman” and has already spoken out against his re-election, he won without problems.

By contrast, many of the Trump Republicans running for governor were defeated at the polls. Out of 36 Republican candidates, as many as 22 had publicly supported, even vehemently, the thesis of ‘stolen elections’ in the 2020 presidential elections, not recognizing Joe Biden’s victory or questioning it. According to CNN projections, among the defeated Trumpians we find Doug Mastriano (Pennsylvania), Dan Cox (Maryland), Paul LePage (Maine), Lee Zeldin (New York), Geoff Diehl (Massachusetts), Scott Jensen (Minnesota), Tim Michels (Wisconsin), Tudor Dixon (Michigan) and Heidi Ganahl (Colorado).

The battle is still open for the most fierce Trumpian of all the candidates for governors, the former TV journalist Kari Lake, who in recent months has become the telegenic face of the Maga, but in these hours in Arizona she appears behind the democrat Katie Hobbs, in a game that observers believe a more traditional, moderate Republican candidate would have easily won. The feeling then circulating among Republicans right now is that they could have had a great night if Trump hadn’t spoiled the party.