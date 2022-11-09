He had foreseen a “fantastic night” of celebrations in Mar-a-Lago, but instead, faced with the negative results of dozens of ‘his’ Maga candidates fielded for the primary, Donald Trump has had one of his notorious temper tantrums. People close to him describe him, CNN reports, as “bruised” and explaining that he “screamed at everyone”.

“The candidates are important, they were all bad candidates,” adds the former president’s advisor, criticizing most of the candidates that Trump has personally chosen for key states. The adviser, however, does not believe that this ugly setback can push Trump to postpone the announced launch of his candidacy on November 15. “It would be too humiliating to postpone,” he says, however acknowledging that there are still too many unpredictable factors at the moment.