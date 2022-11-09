There is no evidence that the voting system has been compromised in any of the 8,800 US jurisdictions. He assured him the cybersecurity agency of the Ministry of Internal Security in the aftermath of the midterm elections. “We found no evidence that any voting system canceled or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised in any contention,” US Information Security and Infrastructure Agency Director Jen Easterly said in a statement. .

“We urge everyone to reach out to state and local election officials for the most accurate and up-to-date information on vote counts and to remain patient as election officials continue to do their work and go through the certification process,” Easterly added.