With the Ron Johnson’s victory in Wisconsin stood at 49 to 48 for the Republicans in the number of seats assigned in the Senate after the US midterm elections 2022. To find out the fate of this fierce battle for control of the Senate decisive results must therefore be expected in Nevada and Arizona. While for Georgiaalso controlled by the Democrats, we will have to wait for the ballot on 6 Decembersince Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker, stuck in a fierce head-to-head for hours, did not reach 50% of the vote.

Read also

Assuming the current percentages are confirmed, which give winning Democrats in Arizona and Republicans in Nevada, to decide the fate of the Senate will have to wait almost a monthjust as happened in 2020 when the two dem candidates finally won in Georgia, thus ensuring the Democrats control of the upper house, only thanks to the decisive vote of Vice President Kamala Harris.

There Johnson’s victory in Wisconsin has rekindled the hopes of Republicans, who lost their seat in Pennsylvania with the victory of Democrat John Fetterman, mainly in Nevada where Catherine Cortez Masto, the state’s first Hispanic senator, falls a couple of points behind Republican challenger, Adam Paul Laxatal. But the Democrats do not lose hope as thousands of votes still have to be scrutinized by mail, traditionally in favor of the dem. While in Arizona, Democratic Senator MarK Kelly has a five-point lead over Republican challenger Blake Gates Masters, but the ballot count is still 69%.

“We’ll go to the ballot, Georgia! Let’s do it again,” the candidate dem Warnock commented on Twitter after the announcement of the ballot. Warnock had already been first elected to the Senate in January 2021, after the ballot with Republican Kelly Loeffier.