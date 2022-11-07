Even before the kick-off of election day, Republican candidate lawyers are already hard at work trying to get the highest number of votes canceled by mail, traditionally in favor of Democrats. The appeals have so far started in three key states, and in some cases have already been won by the Republicans, who instead, following the line of Donald Trump, are urging their base to go and vote in person tomorrow.

The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, in fact, has accepted the request of the Republican National Committee aimed at canceling all votes by mail that do not have a date on the envelope, even if delivered before election day. The move could lead to the cancellation of thousands of votes in the state where one of the decisive duels for control of the Senate is being played. In Michigan, Kristina Karamo, a Republican candidate for secretary of state, has appealed against Democratic electoral officials in Detroit – a district with a very large African American majority – asking that all votes be canceled by mail that cannot be verified with an identity document.

A similar appeal was won by the Republicans in Wisconsin. For the past two years, Republicans have waged a sustained campaign against alleged election fraud. Experts say litigation represents a parallel strategy for not considering ballot papers by correspondence. Although the refusals may have some basis in state law, experts say they appear to contravene a principle, enshrined in federal law, of not depriving voters of the right to vote for minor errors.

The causes coincide with a systematic attempt by Republicans – led by former President Donald Trump – to persuade GOP voters to vote only on election day. Critics argue that the overall purpose is to separate Republicans and Democrats over the method of voting and then use legal action to void ballots in the mail that tend to be in favor of Democrats.

The new Twitter CEO, Elon Musk, also expressed his opinion on the mid-term elections, who wrote from his personal page: “To independent voters: shared power limits the worst excesses of both parties, so I recommend voting for a Congress republican, given that the presidency is democratic ». This twittering is followed by another: “Power to the people.”