From California here is Gavin Newsom, the man who can undermine Biden

Governors undermine presidents. If on the right is Ron De Santis who could try to oust Donald Trump ahead of 2024, on the left is the governor of California, Gavin Newsom. Newsom is also considering running for presidential elections and will use its next term to position California as a major incubator of democratic environmental, labor law and other policies. Newsom has pledged to finish his second term, insisting that he has “zero interest” in running for president, even though Joe Biden won’t ask for another term in 2024.

However, in recent months Newsom has also devoted much of its time and part of its huge electoral treasure to building a national image, saying it wants to set an example for its party of aggressive opposition to Republicans. While Newsom has often debunked his presidential ambitions, the national media and many Democratic Party officials believe he is laying the groundwork for a campaign for the White House, in 2024 or 2028, two years after his term of office ended. governor.

His victories are always clear. The midterm consolidates the success of the 55-year-old Democrat at the polls. Newsom took over the governor’s office in 2018 with the widest margin of victory in over half a century and buried the Republican-led effort to recall it with the same advantage three years later. President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and US Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders intervened in 2021 in support of Newsom with campaign appearances and publicity, helping the governor’s political team launch its main opponent, Larry Elder.

In 2021, everyone stepped forward to support Newsom with appearances on the campaign trail and in advertising, helping the governor’s political team cast its main opponent, Larry Elder, as a Trump-aligned extremist. This time, Newsom did not call in big-name political reinforcements and rarely recognized his opponent. The governor only aired a single TV commercial highlighting Dahle’s opposition to abortion in May, just days after a draft US Supreme Court decision to overturn the Roe vs. Wade had made headlines, and only participated in one debate against his opponent.

Who is Newsom, progressive position on civil rights

As a progressive on social issues, the right to abortion is one of the many causes Newsom has devoted himself to since becoming governor with a landslide victory over Republican businessman John Cox four years ago. Newsom leveraged historic state tax revenue to finance Medi-Cal’s expansion to cover all immigrants in 2024the expansion of paid family leave, two years of free community college and free preschool for 4-year-olds, as well as other programs to strengthen the social safety net and provide more upward mobility opportunities for those living in poverty.

Newsom, which hosted the Gavin Newsom Show on Current TV from 2012 to 2013, also gained a lot for writing the book Citizenville in 2013, on the use of digital tools for democratic change. Now he could soon challenge Biden for leadership of the Dem’s future. Like De Santis on the right, a new name for the future of the US.



Subscribe to the newsletter

