By Iker Sixfingers from Washington. Michael Kazin is a professor at Georgetown University, an expert on populism and unions, and editor emeritus of the magazine Dissent, an entire institution of the American left. In 2016, he realized that in the gigantic library of political essays in this country there was no “institutional” history of the Democratic Party, which he defines as “the oldest mass party in the world.” There were, yes, hundreds of books about each and every one of its presidents and first ladies, masterful chronicles of agonizing campaigns, and “many, hundreds of biographies of [Andrew] jackson, [Thomas] Jefferson, the Roosevelts…” “But no attempt to connect all the dots,” she said recently in an interview at a Washington Afghan restaurant. So she got to it. The result is the test What it Takes to Win (what it cost to winFarrar, Strauss & Giroux, 2022).

Therefore, the question of what the Democratic Party would have needed to win this Tuesday in the mid-term legislative elections, in which the entire Congress and a third of the Senate are renewed, seems obligatory. The polls say that, at a minimum, they will lose control of the lower house. That means that even if they keep Alta, the possibility that the rest of Joe Biden’s term will be written off is very real.

In the image, by Xavier Dusaq, the historian Michael Kazin, at his home in Washington.