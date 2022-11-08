The polls open in a decisive election for the second half of Biden’s term

The legislative elections in the United States have already begun. In addition to the more than 44 million Americans who have voted early (by mail or in person), polling places in several states have opened at 6 a.m. local time, noon, Spanish peninsular time. At that time the polls have begun to function in Connecticut, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, New Jersey, New York and Virginia.

Little by little, more states will join in a long election day. The last polling stations to close will be those in Alaska, 17 hours later. By then the count will have already begun in the Eastern States and the results will begin to be known. The scrutiny, however, will be slow. In some of the decisive states for the Senate, it may take days to be known. For example, in Pennsylvania and Nevada, the results in 2020 were not known until days later. In Arizona and North Carolina, which are also competitive, it took more than a week. And in Georgia, not only did it take more than two weeks, but also, in the event that no candidate exceeds 50%, a second round must be held. If that senator is decisive, control of the Senate may not be known until mid-December. In the House of Representatives, if the Republican victory is loose, it will not be necessary to wait so long, but if things are equal, it will also be necessary to wait days or weeks.

In addition, both the AP agency and the television stations, which have experts who calculate when a result can be considered good without waiting for the end of the count, will exercise extreme caution to avoid errors that may be subject to political interpretation.

At stake in the elections is the renewal of the entire House of Representatives, just over a third of the Senate and numerous state and local offices, including 36 governors. They will mark the second half of Joe Biden’s term and the future of the United States.

In the image of Cheney Orr, from Reuters, a sign with neon lights of Stacey Abrams, candidate for governor in Georgia.