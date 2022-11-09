At stake in the American midterm elections, so called because they arrive in the middle of the presidential term and are considered as a sort of “referendum” on the work of the president in office, there is control of all 435 seats in the Chamber, of 35 seats out of 100 in the Senate (the mandate is six years) and 36 out of 50 governors. A red wave was expected, which in the United States is the color associated with the Republican Party, but it did not. A few hours after the closing of the polls, according to the latest updated data, the Elephant party has snatched six seats in the Chamber (Democrats only one) while in the Senate it is a tie (46 to 46 with 8 states still to be assigned).

For now 140 conspiracy republicans have been elected to Congress in key roles, such as those of supervisors of the next polls: they are the ones who in 2020 gave rise to Donald Trump’s baseless accusations of fraud that favored the victory of Joe Biden. Also on this occasion, the former president has stirred the specter of false elections: “Is the same thing happening that happened in 2020 with electoral fraud?”, He asked himself on his social Truth, pointing the finger at some technical problems he had to Detroit (Michigan) and in Maricopa County (which includes Phoenix, Arizona), where the Grand Old Party filed a – rejected – appeal to postpone the closing of polling stations. “France had the election results in 8 hours. If we don’t have them in America in 8 hours, start wondering why. I will do it ”, attacks the tycoon’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

But the final results could take days. Qanon Marjorie conspiracy theorist Taylor Greene was re-elected to the House in Georgia. White supremacist, supported by Trump, could take the place of Speaker, currently occupied by Nancy Pelosi, whom the former president has called “an animal”. Ron DeSantis, confirmed governor of the state of California, consolidates his leadership and strengthens his position within the Republican Party as a presidential candidate. On the dem side, young Democratic House Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was re-elected in New York. Democrat Becca Balint has broken a taboo and will be the first woman elected to Congress from Vermont.