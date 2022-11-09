“The gigantic red wave didn’t happen.” The president of the United States, Joe Bidenis thus expressed in relation to the results of the midterm elections 2022. The clear affirmation of the Republicans, Biden says, did not happen. “We had an election yesterday, it was a good day for democracy and for America. The American people have spoken and proved once again that we are a democracy. We do not yet know all the results but we do know that the gigantic red wave, predicted by the press and experts, did not happen.“, says the president. Biden then stressed that” there was no interference “in the vote. The president later acknowledged that every lost seat is” painful “, but noted that his party” lost fewer seats in the House. of Representatives than with any other Democratic president in a mid-term election in the past 40 years. “

And then: “Voters have made it clear that they are still frustrated. I understand. I understand that these have been really difficult years for many people in this country. ”

“Regardless of what the final result will be – continues Biden -, they are ready to work with my Republican colleagues and the American people have made it clear that they also expect Republicans to be ready to work with me. “The US president then added that he was” open to any good idea. “

Biden said he hoped that cross-cutting cooperation to provide aid to Ukraine would continue: “In the field of foreign policy, I hope we will continue to have a bipartisan approach to dealing with Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.” The president also indicated what he does not want to happen: “I will not support any Republican proposals that make inflation worse and I will not abandon the historic commitments we have just made to tackle the climate crisis. ”

“It was never a good bet to bet against America. There is nothing, nothing beyond our capabilities if we work together. We just have to remember who we are. We are – he pointed out – the United States of America “.

“I find it interesting that they waited until after the elections to make that assessment”, he then replied in a press conference to the question about the announcement of the Russian withdrawal from Kherson. “I was told that Vladimir Putin will probably not be at the G20” in Bali on November 15 and 16, he added, specifying that at the summit, at which “there will be other leaders, there will be an opportunity to discuss the next steps necessary for peace. ” in Ukraine.

“Our intention is to run againthis was our intention, regardless of what the outcome of the elections was, “Biden’s words, in a reference to his wife Jill, answering the question of whether he intends to run. And on the timing of the announcement, he anticipated that the decision, that “in the end it is a family decision”, he will make it “at the beginning of next year”, but “I do not feel any haste, either in one direction or the other”. “My intention is to do it,” she insisted anyway.

If Donald Trump were to reapply in the 2024 elections, he then answered a question about a possible re-nomination of the tycoon, “We will make sure he doesn’t become the next president again“, according to the provisions” of our Constitution “.

“It will be fun to see them challenge each other,” he added as he retorted to reporters about who would be the toughest candidate between Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who could run in the Republican primaries for the White House for the 2024 vote.

“When we meet, I want to indicate what our red lines are. The doctrine on Taiwan has not changed at all, since the beginning”, he then continued talking about the relationship with the Chinese president. Xi Jiping and the position on Taiwan and reiterating not to “seek conflict” with China.

“I think the cooperation and technical relations of Elon Musk with other countries deserve scrutiny, regardless of whether or not it is doing something inappropriate. I am not suggesting this. I am suggesting that they are worth looking into, “Biden’s reply to the question of whether he considers the new Twitter owner’s relations with certain foreign countries such as Saudi Arabia to be a security threat.” But that’s all I’m going to say. ” examine them? “There are many ways.”