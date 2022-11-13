NEW YORK. Not only was there no red avalanche, but the expected redemption of the Republicans in the mid-term elections, with the announced recovery of control of the entire Congress, remains an unfinished business. To certify it is Nevada where in the race for the Senate to win was the Democratic candidate protagonist of a thrilling recovery. And so however it goes to Georgia, where the ballot will take place, control of the upper house remains in the hands of the Donkey for another two years. The blue outfit (color Dem) bears the signature of Catherine Cortez Masto who, after the disadvantage of about ten thousand votes to which she was nailed until Friday, managed a very fast climb reaching the summit of Capitol Hill before Adam Laxalt, supported candidate by Donald Trump. In this way you have given Joe Biden’s party the 50th seat in the Senate, to which is added the decisive vote of Vice President Kamala Harris. The Grand Old Parti remains at 49 seats. “

Revenge

«This is a victory and a revenge for the party. The voters rejected the Republicans Maga, ”says liberal Senator Chuck Schumer triumphantly, who will retain the leadership of the Democrats in the Senate. Nevada has given a double victory to the Dems since it has also collected the success of Cisco Aguilar in the race for the position of secretary of state with Cisco Aguilar the authority that oversees the procedures and certifies the electoral results for the state, a figure therefore that appealed to the former president of the United States. It is the confirmation of the republican half flop and in particular of its Trumpist component, demonstrating how the voters have done what the party has failed to do, that is to give a strong signal on the approval of the 45th American president. Trump is held responsible for the Midterm misstep, in particular for having reiterated the grueling rhetoric of the stolen vote and for having fielded candidates considered not up to par. The heavy defeat of the Grand Old Party in Nevada is added to those in Arizona and Pennsylvania, and fuels the internal controversy of the party which appears increasingly split.

Rebuilding needed

“Is dead. It’s time to bury it and build something new, ”Conservative Senator Josh Hawley tweeted after the outcome of the Nevada vote. The candidates supported by Trump have lost all or almost all of the vote and the former president is considered by many conservatives – including Fox, the ex megaphone of the tycoon – to be responsible for the Republican debacle. Trump has for days rejected the accusations and counterattacked: according to rumors he is engaged in a whirlwind of phone calls to blame the defeat on his enemy Mitch McConnell. Only one seat in the Senate remains to be assigned, but it will be decided I must wait for December 6 with the ballot in Georgia between the Democrat Raphael Warnock and the Republican Herschel Walker. In the first round, the race was a three-way with the exponent of the libertarian party, Chase Oliver, openly gay and supporter of the Second Amendment on the free movement of firearms. He could perhaps have conveyed votes to the right by bridging the gap in favor of the Asinello candidate, but now if that happens he will be of little use. The conquest of the Silver State was enough for the Democrats to settle the score with the House where the affirmation of a red majority (color of the Gop) but with a rather small gap is looming.