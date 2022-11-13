Democrats retain control of the US Senate

The Democrats they will retain their narrow majority in the Senate for the next two years, according to the projections of CNN and NBC, after the victories obtained in the intense electoral competitions in Nevada and Arizona. Democrats now have 50 seats in the Senate versus 49 for Republicans.

In NevadaCNN predicts that Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, former prosecutor and state attorney general, will defeat Republican Adam Laxalt, his successor in the attorney general’s office and the son and grandson of former senators.

In ArizonaCNN predicts that Democratic Senator Mark Kelly, former astronaut and husband of former Rep Gabrielle Giffords, will defeat Republican Blake Masters, a Trump-backed venture capitalist backed by tech mogul and emerging GOP mega-donor Peter Thiel.

There Georgia travel between Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker is headed for the December ballot after neither candidate crossed the 50% mark on Tuesday.

Even if the Republicans win the Georgia ballot, however, Vice President Kamala Harris would continue to cast the casting vote in an equally divided Senate to ensure a democratic majority.

So far only one Senate seat has changed hands in the 2022 mid-term elections: Pennsylvania, where Democratic Deputy Governor John Fetterman, who ran his campaign still recovering from a stroke in May, has defeated the republican Mehmet Ozthe famous doctor who got the blessing from former President Donald Trump.

The Republicans successfully defended their places in hard-fought races in Florida, North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin, while the Democrats kept their places in competitive ones in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and New Hampshire.

This is excellent news for the Biden administration, because the election of judges and the appointment of ambassadors and cabinet members will not be under the auspices of a Senate in the hands of Mitch McConnell but the responsibility of Chuck Schumer who will keep the his role as majority leader.

The importance of Georgia

The affirmation of the Democrats in the Senate represents a notable result in the mid-term elections and a reversal of the predictions that took for granted the Republican victory in both houses of Congress.

Traditionally, Midterm elections punish the ruling party and, with rising inflation and Biden’s popularity in free fall, Republicans expected to ride an irresistible “red wave” and take over both the Senate and the House. But the wave did not happen even if the conquest of control of the Senate must not make us forget that Georgia is still waiting for the ballot, set for December.

Neither Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock nor Republican challenger Herschel Walker crossed the 50% threshold needed to win Tuesday’s election and even though a possible republican victory would be only symbolic that in Georgia promises to be a no less tough challenge.

The Democrats they aim to obtain a clear majority and the Republicans to give a strong signal to the electorate and Congress. The final challenge is still a little longer.

