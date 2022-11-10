Home page politics

Former US President Donald Trump during a campaign party at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. © IMAGO/Jim Rassol / USA TODAY Network

Donald Trump may have wanted to announce his renewed candidacy for the presidency next week. After the election debacle in the Midterms probably not a good idea.

Mar-a-Lago – Former US President Donald Trump experienced defeat in the US midterm elections. Before the election, the 76-year-old had announced a “very big announcement” for November 15, still confident of victory. It was suspected that it could be about his presidential candidacy. But after the disappointing election night, even his team and party colleagues apparently advise him to postpone the planned announcement the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

Election defeat for Donald Trump: why support for the ex-president is crumbling

Traditionally, many eligible voters in the United States use the midterm elections as an opportunity to give the US President a “memo” halfway through his term in office. But contrary to expectations, the Republicans failed to achieve a wave of success in the midterm elections. Instead, many of the Trump-backed candidates did poorly. For example, the ultimately defeated candidate TV doctor Mehmet Oz, whom Trump had supported in the race for a Senate seat.

Meanwhile, voters confirmed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in office with a landslide victory. His lead of about 20 percentage points also put DeSantis on the map as a serious rival in the Republican presidential race. The Florida governor attended elite universities at Yale and Harvard and belongs to the right wing of the Republican Party, which has earned him the nickname “Trump with a brain” by some. The 44-year-old right-wing hardliner could become a serious problem for the former president.

Party colleagues and advisors recommend Trump to postpone the announcement

Advisors to the real estate mogul apparently advised him to wait with his “very big announcement” until after the Dec. 6 Georgia Senate election, where Trump-backed candidate Herschel Walker is running. Georgia’s ballot box could decide whether Democrats or Republicans will control the Senate in the future. After a Republican victory here, Trump’s “big announcement” could then be made. Republican party colleague Jason Miller said he recommended that the former president wait until after the race in Georgia. No one around the ex-president wanted him to stick to the original plan, Miller continued – apparently including five advisors who were in regular contact with Trump.

It is unclear whether the former president will follow his team’s advice. An insider told the US newspaper Washington Post apparently that the 76-year-old asked his advisors for their opinion, but had not yet decided. In an interview with the US broadcaster Fox News on Wednesday evening, Trump then sowed doubts about postponing the announcement with the words: “We had enormous success. Why should anything change?”

Trump denigrated competitor Ron DeSantis even before his landslide victory in Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis waves to a crowd of supporters during his campaign party at the Tampa Convention Center on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. © IMAGO/Luis Santana / ZUMA Wire

On Wednesday, Trump confidant David Urban said: “Republican leaders across a broad spectrum of states trusted Donald Trump to give them victory last night, and he didn’t. They’re disappointed,” Trump’s former adviser said loudly during the 2016 presidential campaign Washington Post. “Clearly the Republican Party’s focus is in the state of Florida, and I don’t mean Mar-a-Lago,” Urban said, referring to Ron DeSantis.

Trump apparently saw the successful governor from Florida as a threat even before the elections. Last week, he taunted him as “Ron DeSanctimonious,” which translates to “Ron hypocritical,” a strategy Trump used against Ted Cruz in 2016. Noisy Wall Street Journal The ex-president also threatened on Monday to publish damaging information about DeSantis if he runs as a candidate. “I know more about him than anyone – except maybe his wife,” Trump told Fox News.

The Florida governor didn’t respond at first, but held his own campaign rally on Saturday, rivaling a Trump rally in Miami. In 2018, Trump supported the conservative DeSantis in his candidacy for governor of Florida. It’s over now: The US broadcaster CNN is already talking about a “Cold War” between Trump and DeSantis.