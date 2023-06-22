Midsummer traffic | Ysitie congested in Tampere, thunderstorms can worsen driving conditions

Tell HS about your travel mood by sending a WhatsApp message to 040 661 2540.

Traffic is particularly busy, especially in the Tampere region. Archive photo from Ystiei in Pirkanmaa.

HS

15:04 | Updated 15:48

Midsummer traffic towards cottage settlements has started. In this article, HS follows the flow of traffic throughout the country.

Today is the busiest day for commuter traffic. However, there may be less traffic than in previous years because, according to Fintraffic, the traffic is spread over several days.

You can tell HS about your travel mood by sending messages, pictures and videos on Whatsapp to the number 040 661 2540.

Read more: Are you stuck in midsummer traffic? – Tell HS about your experience