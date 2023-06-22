Midsummer traffic | The Chief Commissioner reveals: The camera will surely flash in these posts

The Chief Commissioner reveals twenty poles that are sure to have a speed camera.

Midsummer the busiest outbound traffic will start soon. However, it is not worth rushing around in traffic, advises the head of the traffic safety center of the police operating in Helsinki, chief inspector Dennis Pasterstein.

“At Midsummer, the basic mistake is hurrying. The schedule is too tight and nerves are getting tense. We should remember that we are going on vacation and enjoy the trip,” says Pasterstein.

You may have to pay for a heavy gas pedal.

Police patrols protect traffic during Midsummer. According to Pasterstein, Helsinki’s entryways in particular are certainly “under scrutiny”. In addition, there are more than 200 cameras on the pole, which are adjusted throughout the weekend.

The list published by Ylikomisario on Twitter reveals the location of twenty cameras. In those locations, speeding will cause the camera to snap for sure.

In addition Pasterstein urges to avoid unnecessary overtaking.

“There are enough passers-by in the rush hour, and it’s surprising,” says Pasterstein.

According to him, the benefit is very small compared to the risk. When someone starts to pass, the others have to brake.

“Time, attitude and vehicle equipment are the three A’s of traffic safety,” says Pasterstein.