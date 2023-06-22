Midsummer traffic | A surprise in midsummer round-trip traffic: Finns have disappeared to summer cottages ahead of time

Traffic is predicted to be calmer than in previous Midsummer.

Midsummer outbound traffic will start to pick up on Thursday at 11 o’clock, according to Fintraffic’s road traffic center. According to forecasts, the highest traffic volumes will occur in Southern Finland between three and five o’clock in the afternoon.

Thursday is the busiest day for commuter traffic. However, there may be less traffic than in previous years.

“Over the course of the week, there have been higher traffic volumes than usual. Many have probably already gone to celebrate Midsummer before,” says the Tieliikennekeskus.

Midsummer’s early outbound traffic may be related to good weather and an increase in remote work.

Very so there are no known bad traffic jams. However, on the biggest roads, speeds may drop by 20-30 kilometers per hour momentarily, according to Fintraffic’s forecast.

The most congested road is probably highway 4.

However, it is better to go into traffic without a sense of urgency, advises the director of the traffic safety center of the police operating in Helsinki, chief inspector Dennis Pasterstein.

“Composure, composure, composure,” says Pasterstein.

He previously published a list of cameras on Twitterwhich are sure to hit the curlers.

Return traffic is estimated to be a third less than outbound traffic, Fintraffic says.

Traffic will pick up on Sunday morning. Traffic volumes are likely to peak between 12 and 5 p.m. In the south, traffic is likely to be busy until the evening.