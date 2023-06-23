Midsummer | This is what Midsummer’s Eve celebrations look like in Helsinki: Hundreds of revelers in Seurasaari

Vantaa residents Elina, Iiris and Lilja Hämäläinen and Suvi, Thelma and Thyra Segercrantz came to celebrate midsummer in Seurasaari. Iiris and Lilja said they were waiting for ice cream.

The warm Midsummer Eve and the sunny midsummer holiday weekend are spent on islands, saunas, boats and dance floors. HS followed the celebration of Midsummer’s Eve in Helsinki.

If midsummer is not celebrated in the fields but in the hustle and bustle of Helsinki, there is a wide variety of programs available for those who celebrate midsummer in the city.

In the capital region, the bonfires will not go wild this midsummer due to forest fire warnings, but the midsummer banjo will rise and folk music will be fresh in the city as well. In addition, the midsummer celebration can be spent on dance floors or in a festival atmosphere.

For the hell of it people from Espoo take a dip in the harbor Kirsten Vonderstein and Thomas Hausmaninger. In general, they used to paddle and go on excursions throughout the Midsummer weekend.

Kirstin Vonderstein and Thomas Hausmaninger went kayaking in honor of Midsummer.

After swimming, Vonderstein and Hausmaninger head home to Espoo to spend Midsummer.

However, this year’s kayaking trip was short and it was already completed on the afternoon of Midsummer’s Eve. At the end of the evening, the program includes cooking potatoes and good food.

Otherwise, the harbor is mostly outbound boat traffic. It seems that, with the exception of a few kayakers and swimmers, many people plan to run away from the city for Midsummer.

A lone paddler went under the Seurasaari bridge.

To Seurasaari instead, hundreds of midsummer festival celebrants have gathered. There are tourists, tanhua people and pets.

The regular celebrant of the Seurasaari midsummer is recognized as the one dressed in a Hungarian peasant’s costume István Heiler.

“There should really be wool trousers here, but these cotton ones are cooler,” he says about his clothes.

According to him, the outfit can be found in various parts of southern Hungary. Heiler is planning the next one in Seurasaari, at least the raising of a Midsummer fair and a folk dance performance.

Itsván Heiler says that the “bump pockets” of the peasant costume once protected the breeches from working in the fields.

The same plans are also made by the party of almost ten people in a joyful mood, who have come to Seurasaari for a picnic.

Sonika Joshi says that this is the group’s fourth midsummer in Seurasaari. Although some are first timers. Veer Ji Wangoo lists that the plans for the evening include dancing and good food.

He praises Seurasaari’s peaceful Midsummer atmosphere, which does not include “hooliganism”. However, he adds that celebrating even the wildest Midsummer is equally desirable.

Sanika Joshi (left) says that she has several city midsummers behind her.

Seurasaari’s Midsummer’s Eve was raised with the help of ten lifters.

From a picnic the party goes to watch when the Midsummer flag is raised. Dozens of others also gather to watch the same thing. There are shouts of encouragement from the audience:

“Good, Seppo!”

“Pull, Harry!”

The lock is put in a stable position and the erectors are rewarded with thunderous applause. Violin, clarinet and accordion start playing. Tanhua people gather around the salon.

As a warm-up for the folk dance performance, the dancers gather the audience in a circle the size of a grass field. Traditional dresses, shorts and hems of summer dresses are mixed up around the salon.

“Who wants to try?” ask the dancers between almost every number.

There are plenty of experimenters.

The folk dance performance attracted a large audience and dancers in Seurasaari.

The dance floor was full.

Liisa Lehtonen said during the dance break that the show is going well.

Tony Wallius (left), Teemu Eerola and Karoliina Paunonen were responsible for accompanying the Tanhuaji.

Veer Ji Wangoo (right) and Vedhika Sinha joined the dance.

Olga Garg (left) and Pankaj Kumar (right) were also asked to join as pairs of tanhuas.

Although A commendable number of midsummer celebrants have gathered in Seurasaari, midsummer is also celebrated outside of the events. A group of five female friends celebrate midsummer in the yard of an apartment building in Kalasatama.

“We are single, so we often team up on holidays,” one of the group, Ann-Mari tells.

This group is also familiar with urban Midsummer. Ways of visiting have varied from Kaivopuisto to horseback riding.

Further plans for this Midsummer’s Eve are still open from early evening. At least Sompasauna and midsummer dances are being considered.