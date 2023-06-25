Midsummer | The organizer stopped the midsummer festival in Kalajoki, in the background of a money dispute

The midsummer festival organized in Kalajoki came to an end in the middle of everything. The background is a disagreement between the organizer and the company that supplied the stage.

Cars and the Arska and Wheelspeeders festival, which combines music, was stopped just before the final climax of Midsummer’s Day in Kalajoki. Rap artist Kube, among others, was supposed to get on the boards on Saturday.

At the latest, Saturday led to the fact that there would have been no more stage for the evening’s performers. The lack of a stage is related to financial disagreements between the event organizer and the company that supplied the stage.

Organizer of the event Artjom Totsenõi canceled the event around six on Saturday. A representative of the event production company Roll-yhtiöt oy, which supplied the event stage and stage technology to the festival by Rolf Karlsson according to which the cancellation was preceded at least by long and fruitless discussions about the last payment installment to the Roll companies.

The event production company Roll-hytiott and the event organizer Totsenõ’s Gtarto company seem to have agreed, based on the description of both parties, that Gtarto would pay Roll-hytiott a total of around 30,000 euros for the work. Gtarto would pay half of this as an advance payment already at the beginning of summer and the other half in cash by the Friday evening of the festival weekend.

Both parties have described the procedure to HS. However, the parties disagreed on the contract and payments.

Both parties tell HS that Gtarto had paid advance payments to the company that supplied the festival stage. Both parties also say that the payment of the cash sum was negotiated on both festival days after the event had already started. According to the representatives of both companies, Roll companies also proposed a promissory note to the organizer.

According to the representatives of both companies, the discussions ended without results. Totsenõi says that he canceled the event on Saturday at around six o’clock. The stage company dismantled the stage. The festival should have continued until around midnight.

Director General of the Oulu Police Department, inspector general Mauno Repo confirms that the decision to cancel the festivals was the organizer’s.

Friday the concert had time to take place, as well as the car side of the midsummer festivities.

However, it was not about a general riot. Roll company’s Rolf Karlsson and the order supervisor at the event Sami Poikolainen including Friday night’s headliner Michael Monroe there were approximately one hundred people at the gig.

Kalajoki also had competing Midsummer events at the same time.

It has been reported that some law enforcers left the party even before the event was officially closed.

Security guard Sami Poikolainen says that the festival was a small event with good intentions.

“For many reasons, things went a little wrong and then finally went wrong,” says Poikolainen.

According to him, the event arrangements were half way.

“A lot of things were planned, but they were not implemented or carried through to the end,” says Poikolainen.

“As a practical example, there was no paper in every toilet.”

Poikolainen says that he also helped the event organizer with the paperwork and that he was there to set up the structures for the event.

Organizer of the event Totsenõi says that he is really sorry that the festivities were interrupted and things went like this.

He says he wanted to cancel the rest of the festival because there were many companies involved. He prefers to say that he canceled the event quickly and will figure it out afterwards. He justifies the cancellation with financial reasons.

According to him, those who bought a ticket to the festival will be compensated for the financial losses caused by the cancellation.