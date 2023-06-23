Midsummer | The eve went quite calmly, several sea rescue missions off Helsinki

On Midsummer’s Eve, there were several sea rescue missions off Helsinki. The police had a big operation in Kurika.

Midsummer’s Eve by the early evening had gone fairly smoothly, except for the big police mission in Kurika in South Ostrobothnia.

Ostrobothnia Police Department told at half past five in the afternoon that several police patrols were there and told Ilta-Sanom, that the suspect is being sought. However, the police did not say what kind of crime the wanted person is suspected of. Ilkka-Pohjalainen interviewed the eyewitness, on the other hand, said that a medical helicopter was also there.

Midsummer celebrations in the Oulu region kept the police reasonably busy on Friday, Oulu Police Department told. The police had been employed by pickpockets, people who caused disturbances and drunks. The difference to the usual weekend was that there were enough tasks from the morning.

Eastern Finland police told in the afternoon on Friday, that Thursday and the night before Friday were busy in terms of alarm tasks. However, there were no accidents on the water. There were several simultaneous rescue missions in the Savonlinna region around 5 pm due to thunderstorms.

The Coast Guard of the Gulf of Finland, on the other hand told, that there were several sea rescue missions off Helsinki. Midsummer’s Eve was celebrated in the capital region in the heat. In Kumpula, Helsinki, the thermometer reading reached 29 degrees after 3 p.m.

On Friday at least one person drowned.

The 67-year-old man had been fishing in Karvianjärvi in ​​the morning with another person when their boat capsized on Friday morning, Southwestern Finland police told.

Another of those who got into the water was found and sent for further treatment. Despite the search, the 67-year-old was not found.

According to the first assessment of the rescue service, those who got into the water were not wearing life jackets.

In addition, the Eastern Finland police said on Friday that there were separate fatal accidents in Joensuu and Mikkeli on Thursday. In both accidents, the man fell from a tall building. The person who died in Mikkeli was over 30 years old, and the person who died in Joensuu was under 30 years old, the police said.

The police do not suspect a crime in either case.

Midsummer the traffic quieted down by 3 pm on Friday, Fintraffic’s road traffic center told STT.

On Friday, according to the road traffic center, the congestion was mainly at Tampere Alasjärvi highway junctions 9 and 12 and Nelostie, where average speeds dropped to a minimum of 80 kilometers per hour in the northbound lanes.

However, according to the road traffic center, the area of ​​the Alasjärvi exit is also congested on a regular weekend. On Nelostie, traffic moved steadily north, although the average speeds decreased between 12 and 3 p.m. This traffic jam was clearly caused by Midsummer’s traffic, the road traffic center said.

There was nothing else exceptional compared to normal road traffic on Friday. As a whole, Friday’s traffic volumes were probably lower than usual weekday Fridays.

According to the Road Traffic Center, the return traffic on Midsummer is usually calmer than the outgoing traffic, as many people stay in their cottages after Midsummer for the holidays. If the weather on Sunday is beautiful, many may also postpone the return date, Fintraffic estimates.