Midsummer | The child was born on a Coast Guard boat

Midsummer|The baby was born before the boat reached the mainland.

Baby was born on a coast guard boat during Midsummer weekend. The Coast Guard of the Gulf of Finland was alerted to pick up the woman in labor from the island on Sunday.

“The patrol went there and transported people from the island to the mainland. Before the boat could be landed, a new person had been born in the patrol boat,” says the field manager Eero Söder.

According to Söder’s information, the baby and the birth mother left for the examination apparently healthy. The Coast Guard will not disclose the exact location or time of the event to protect the family’s privacy.

Söder says that he has been in office for about 30 years. Giving birth on a boat is rare but not unusual, she says.

“After all, there have been a number of these cases over the years. After all, children are born in taxis and ambulances.”