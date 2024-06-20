Midsummer | “Sausage, meat and meat” – this is what Finns’ Midsummer bags look like

Midsummer|The old familiar Midsummer Favorite dishes still hold their ground. HS asked people to present their midsummer purchases.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Shopping center Kaaren Prisma was buzzing with Midsummer shopping on Thursday. Many have a full shopping cart of food in front of them. Finns show what their midsummer shopping is like.

In the cart there are several full shopping bags of food for Midsummer. They belong Sliver and Harri to Helenius. The bags contain at least salmon, rolled oats, crabs, potatoes, vegetables, berries, non-alcoholic beer and Vichy.

And that’s not all. The daughter has bought approximately the same amount more with her boyfriend. They celebrate the midsummer party at a cottage in Salo with a group of four.

Kauppakeskus Kaaren Prisma was bustling on Thursday after 3 p.m. It is located in a strategically good place for midsummer cottage trips, along Ring Road I in Kannelmäki.

Full shopping carts roll past at a steady pace, queues build up at several cash registers and there are plenty of cars in the parking garage.

Harri and Sirpa Helenius spend Midsummer in a cottage as a family. Sausage is one of the most important Midsummer dishes for them.

The Helenius they say that there must always be fresh strawberries at midsummer. As a novelty this year, they plan to try cooking perch ceviche. The raw finfish is cooked by soaking in lemon juice and eaten. However, the perch should first use the fishing rod.

Sirpa Helenius becomes serious for a moment and says that he knows through his work that many people’s midsummer is different from theirs.

“It’s quite a luxury that we can be with our healthy adult children during Midsummer. Not everyone is this well off, and not everyone can afford to buy this much food.”

Risto Järvinen’s midsummer shopping looks almost the same year after year.

In addition to new potatoes, Seppo Soinila’s midsummer always includes a sauna.

from Helsinki Risto Järvinen the recipe for a good midsummer is short and simple:

“Sausage, meat, and meat,” he enumerates.

And new potatoes, he adds. They are eaten with herring.

He welcomes Midsummer at a cottage in Savitaipale among his relatives.

Seppo Soinila loading his cart with new potatoes. A small plastic bag full of individually packaged ice creams hangs on the wall of the cart. He has bought at least chicken, zucchini and halloumi to grill.

He plans to spend Midsummer with his family in “Helsinki’s most peaceful area”, i.e. at his home in Paloheinä. The children who come to visit have promised to cook, and according to Soinila, they enjoy oriental dishes.

“Every year doesn’t have to be the same. It’s good to have a change”, he says.

He doesn’t give up potatoes either.

On Midsummer’s Eve, he is going to take a sauna at Furuvik beach sauna in Laajasalo. He has never been there before.

Aku and Maisa Kyntö-Aho bought snacks for the special convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses, which they attend. Their friends are also coming there. Maisa Kyntö-Aho is happy that people are coming from abroad.

Food are also buying Country and Aku Kyntö-Aho. Not for Midsummer celebration, but for the international mass event of Jehovah’s witnesses ie to the special convention.

There is riesla bread in the shopping bags. It’s a convenient snack because it doesn’t take up much space in the cooler, Maisa Kyntö-Aho praises. In between, they plan to put fish and suckling pig.

“And an energy drink, of course, to keep you awake,” Aku Kyntö-Aho laughs.

He has a long week behind him in organizing the event.

It’s nice to spend Midsummer at the cottage from Niilo Kinnuse. He, Annukka and Iida Kinnunen were shopping for the weekend.

Some more people are packing Midsummer’s shopping a pair of hands at the end of the conveyor belt. The goods quickly slip into the plastic bags when Annukka, Ida and Niilo Kinnunen put them.

The youth of the family have chosen the drinks. There is a lot of it, there is vichy and limppar. The weekend menu also includes at least hamburgers, sausage, fish and pasta.

In the evening, after the traffic jams, the family drives to a cabin on Padasjoki. Grandma also celebrates Midsummer there with them.