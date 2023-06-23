Midsummer | Prohibited in the south and west today: Disposable grills and Kokot

On Midsummer’s Eve, the forest fire warning extends to the southern and western parts of the country, as well as parts of the central and northern parts.

Midsummer’s Eve disposable grilling has been canceled in a large part of the country due to the forest fire warning.

“And in general, you must not use any kind of fire that can spread through the soil or sparks,” says the fire marshal on duty Juuso Sunnonen From the Helsinki Rescue Service.

Disposable grills are counted as open flames, and open flames may not be lit during a forest fire warning. For Midsummer’s Eve, a forest fire warning has currently been issued for the southern and western parts of the country, the western parts of Northern Ostrobothnia and the northern Keminmaa and Utsjoki.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute informs that the warnings may change during the night and you should check the current situation from the website for example, before lighting a fire. On the pages, you can see the warnings divided into provinces and their parts.

Fire marshal Sunnonen says that when using a disposable barbecue, you don’t always notice the ground warming up, and the fire may start only after you leave the place.

“I’ve been putting out small ones where the ground has been smoldering.”

If you put a disposable grill on the composite table of the swimming areas, the grill will melt and break the table, the fire marshal points out.

Grilling without the risk of starting a fire through sparks or soil is allowed. For example, barbecues are allowed.

Poor tunings and ash-dripping grills can cause danger.

You may not make another open fire on the land without the landowner’s permission, which means that you need the landowner’s permission for one-time grilling.

Midsummer’s Eve there are regional differences in weather. In the very south, the light limit will probably be exceeded and it will be dusty.

“The highest is 27 degrees,” says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Pinja Rauhamäki from the heat of the south.

In the west, the temperature may fall below the 25 degree mark.

In the middle stages of the country there is a slow-moving rain zone that moves towards the northeast.

“In some places, it can really splash water, and it can be accompanied by thunder,” Rauhamäki describes.

“To the north of Jyväskylä, the temperature can be 20 degrees or less.”