Friday, June 23, 2023
Midsummer | Midsummer’s Eve outbound traffic quiets down for the afternoon

June 23, 2023
in World Europe
The return traffic on Sunday is probably calmer than the outgoing traffic.

Midsummer outbound traffic will be concentrated in the morning today, estimates Fintraffic’s road traffic center.

Between 12 and 2 p.m., the traffic is expected to calm down already clearly. There may also be so-called business traffic in the vicinity of shopping centers.

Outbound traffic was busy as usual on Thursday, and there were no significant traffic jams or traffic accidents, Fintraffic said early Thursday evening.

According to the Road Traffic Center, the return traffic on Midsummer is usually calmer than the outgoing traffic, as many people stay in their cottages after Midsummer for the holidays. If the weather on Sunday is beautiful, many may also postpone the return date, Fintraffic estimates.

Sunday is the busiest day for return traffic. There is probably the most traffic from 2 pm to 8 pm. Fintraffic estimates that the peak of congestion will be in the afternoon. Even before noon there can be clear return traffic, but there are hardly any queues. Traffic on highways 4, 5 and 9 will probably be somewhat congested.

