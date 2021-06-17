Midsummer Midsummer salmon is now made as if by itself – Make wonderful fish delicacies in the Swedish style

The royal table of the midsummer party is the fish and the potatoes of the new harvest. Prepare Midsummer delicacies the Swedish way.

Fish and a pair of potatoes made in heaven. The potatoes of the new crop are irresistible as such, but all the more delicious when combined with fresh, carefully prepared fish on the same plate.

This time the Midsummer fish table dishes are prepared in Swedish. There are salmon in two ways and of course herring. You can also choose from the recipes for your favorite midsummer party.

Herring potato salad not really a salad, but a serving dish of all sorts of good – a real herbal and potato luxury jumble. Rapeseed radishes, summer onions and eggs are compiled for the plate. The splendor is crowned with horseradish-flavored French cream and a few cloves of whitefish roe. The quirky finishes the platter with browned butter just before serving.

Swedish herring potato salad is a luxury mix of all kinds of good.

If grilling salmon or frying in a pan feels like a laborious summer heat, you should take the model from the Swedes and sow the fish in a cool broth. The advantage of the method is not only good taste, but also an effortless method of preparation, which allows the fish to cook as if by itself. You should also put small carrots and onions in the broth to give it taste and sight.

A mild-tasting cold fish dish is served with early potato beans and herbal sour cream sauce.

For a summer holidaymaker, a fish that cooks in a cooling broth rather than by itself is suitable.

Midsummer without gravy salmon is like Christmas without gifts. This time, the gravy fish lends a new flavor to the neighbor by marinating the salmon with spinach juice.

With floral juice, gin and lemon juice are also added to the marinade. They give the fish just the right blade. After marinating, the fish is wonderfully soft. Serve the fish with boiled new harvest potatoes or archipelago bread.