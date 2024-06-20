Midsummer | Midsummer can congest the roads: this is when traffic is at its worst

Midsummer|Midsummer’s day traffic can cause traffic jams. On the busiest stretches of road, the speed may have been reduced to 20-30 kilometers per hour, says Fintraffic.

Midsummer outbound traffic is at its busiest today, which can be seen as congestion and reduced speeds.

Fintraffic’s road traffic center tells STT that outbound traffic starts to pick up in southern Finland after 11 o’clock. Traffic may get congested in the afternoon between three and five and continue to be busy until seven in the evening.

“Outbound traffic on main roads will remain quite busy on Thursday, probably until 10:00 p.m.,” the traffic operator of the road traffic center Marko Kolattu said on Wednesday.

Outbound traffic is estimated to continue the longest in Northern Finland. However, there is the most traffic throughout the day on the highways of Southern Finland.

Kolattu estimates that traffic volumes will increase the most on Nelostie, but he believes that traffic is busy all over Finland.

According to the release, speeds may be reduced to 20–30 kilometers per hour on the busiest road sections.

Midsummer is the busiest time of the year in road traffic, but there are slight differences between years.

“It depends on what the weather is like. That has a bit of an impact on whether we’ll get going,” said the transport operator Jori Hilden on Wednesday.

According to the release, outbound traffic will continue on Friday morning, when the roads have the most traffic between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. However, traffic volumes on Midsummer’s Eve are lower than usual Fridays.

The return traffic, on the other hand, is clearly less than the outgoing traffic. According to forecasts, traffic will start to pick up on Sunday morning and continue until the evening in southern Finland. The most traffic is from half day until five in the afternoon.

Midsummer the police especially monitor driving speeds, overtaking and driving distances, says the chief inspector Petri Pahkin In the bulletin of the traffic police of Eastern Finland.

The darkest day in traffic is Midsummer’s Eve, when almost without exception the country’s average in traffic deaths and injuries is exceeded, says the police.

There are also almost three times more drunk drivers in Midsummer traffic compared to the corresponding length of time in early winter. According to the police, drunk driving may be affected by alcohol consumed on several consecutive days.

According to High Commissioner Pahkin, one of the reasons for the gloomy Midsummer statistics is the high traffic volume, but there are also other explanations.

“A larger than usual part of the traffic is leisure time movement or movement for entertainment. People drive more than usual and often in strange places, which contributes to the risk of accidents,” says Pahkin.