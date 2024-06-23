Midsummer | Major accidents have been avoided in the return traffic, “there is queuing”

Midsummer|Traffic may still get stuck in some places.

of Fintraffic according to the road traffic center, the Midsummer return traffic on Sunday went according to expectations. Major accidents have been avoided so far.

“The traffic has flowed nicely without the kind of tailbacks that there were in the outbound traffic. The return traffic is usually calmer than the outgoing traffic,” Fintraffic’s transport operator Henna Takalo told STT on Sunday at six thirty.

According to Takalo, the traffic has been at its busiest between 12 noon and 5 p.m. and quiets down towards the evening.

“There is still some queuing. At the height of the bay, the queue can even stop on highway 4. It will certainly continue as a line all the way to the capital region for at least another hour or two”, Takalo estimates.

Speed reductions will still occur on highway 3 between Tampere and Helsinki.

“Also in Tampere, the Lakalaiva exit towards Helsinki is a bit congested. When you try to get from the ramps to the highway, you can still get stuck a bit.”

According to Takalo, there have also been traditional traffic jams on highway 9 between Orivesi and Tampere and on highway 5 between Mikkeli and Heinola.

Takalo stated that the return traffic went the same way as in previous years. Like last year, this year Midsummer celebrators have hit the road a little later than expected.

“This [paluuliikenne] clearly continues until later in the evening than has been thought. When the weather is good, people have certainly stayed for a while to celebrate Midsummer and set off later.”

Fintraffic previously reported that outbound traffic also picked up later than expected on Thursday. There was a lot of traffic on Midsummer’s Eve and accidents were inevitable. On Friday, there was, among other things, one rear-end traffic jam in the northbound direction for a long time.