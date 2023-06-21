Midsummer | In the northernmost village of Finland, we gather today for a surprising tradition

Aslak Holmberg, who lives in Nuorgam, Utsjoki, tells what it’s like when the sun doesn’t set below the horizon at all.

On Wednesday is the summer solstice, the longest day in the northern hemisphere. From the summer solstice, the days begin to slowly shorten towards winter.

in Helsinki the length of the day is almost 19 hours and in Oulu a good 22 hours. North of the Arctic Circle, a nightless night is celebrated, when the sun does not set below the horizon at all.

Lives in Finland’s northernmost village Utsjokien Nuorgam Aslak Holmberg enjoys the freedom brought by bright nights. According to him, brightness defines what you can do at any time and what time you can be outside.

“Already in May, it starts to be bright around the clock. For me, it means freedom when you don’t have to live by the clock,” he says.

Holmberg says that he is on summer vacation and that he enjoys not having to set the alarm clock early in the morning. He can do things at his own pace.

“You can, for example, take a nap in the forest at four in the morning. That’s actually often a more suitable time, because it can be too hot during the day.”

Although in reality, the summer solstice means that the days start to get shorter from then on, for those living in the north it also has another meaning, says Holmberg.

“Here in the north, it means the beginning of summer. It’s usually quite cold before Midsummer and the trees don’t have enough leaves yet. However, the nightless night lasts until August, so it doesn’t feel like the days are getting shorter yet.”

Holmberg does not feel that the 24/7 brightness affects him significantly. He mentions that sometimes he can’t wait to go to sleep because it’s so beautiful and fresh outside.

If he travels further south in late summer, the darkness of the night always surprises him. In the north it is still bright almost around the clock even then.

“It suddenly feels strange when it suddenly gets dark in the evening. I feel that heat and light belong together, so it seems strange that it is warm and dark.”

At the end of the interview, he says that he is going to eat summer solstice porridge. He doesn’t know how widespread the tradition is, but he says that he has eaten summer solstice porridge together with other villagers in the past.