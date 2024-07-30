Home page World

Sun, ice, snakes and lots of beer: Metal fans travel to Wacken in the height of summer. After last year’s mud, the prospects are much better. But there was one nighttime event.

Wacken – This summer, the water in Wacken comes from a tank trailer. A tractor uses it to moisten one of the paths at the Heavy Metal Festival (W:O:A) in Schleswig-Holstein. After problems with mud last year, the metal scene is happy about 26 degrees and sunshine. “Sunshine is better so that you don’t get stuck in the mud,” says Bodil. The 24-year-old comes from a small village nearby. But she is prepared.

Most of the expected 85,000 metalheads, as the scene calls itself, are farther along. Sergio has come from Portugal for the second time since 2005. After his wedding, he wants to show his wife the festival that he has been raving about for years. You just have to experience it. When he was setting up his tent, his camping neighbors immediately offered him beer. “They don’t know you here, but they treat you almost like brothers,” he says, describing the special atmosphere.

700 liters of beer and an old fire engine

Martin from Lower Saxony traveled to Wacken with around 40 fellow band members. This is the tenth or eleventh visit for the metal fan from the Osnabrück region. They bought a house right on the main street of the small town for fun and games. After the festival, they plan to use it as a holiday apartment. The man from Lower Saxony came to Wacken in an old, discarded fire engine. “The big advantage is that it has nine seats and a lot of cargo space for a lot of beer,” he says. There were 15 crates and 8 pallets on board. In total, the group brought around 700 liters, he says.

The festival has changed a lot in recent years, and merchandising has become more expensive, says Martin. More and more tourists are coming to Wacken who are not metal fans but want to experience the festival. The reason is the hype surrounding Wacken. But that doesn’t bother him. “It’s just completely relaxed, it’s almost like a vacation for us.”

Less traffic jams

According to police reports, the fans’ arrival has so far been without any major problems. According to organizers, 52,000 metal fans had already reached Wacken by the afternoon.

Last year, due to the unpredictable weather, the organizers had imposed a stop on entry for safety reasons for the first time in the festival’s history. Ultimately, only 61,000 visitors came to the site. The travel concept was therefore changed, and the metal fans were directed along different routes.

The main street is already busy before the festival officially starts. Metal fans, mostly dressed in black, stroll through the town, queue up in front of the ice cream parlor or lug beer supplies to the campsite. There, in the afternoon, an announcement is made to festival visitors: “The outdoor pool is full, they’re not letting anyone else in right now.” Around 400 people were already waiting outside to be let in.

“They don’t cause any trouble”

Festival visitors keep walking past Walter’s house. The 79-year-old watches the goings-on in front of his garden fence. “We’re always happy when they come. And also when they leave,” says the Wacken resident. “They don’t cause any trouble.” Walter is wearing a T-shirt from the 1992 festival. But he doesn’t go to the concerts themselves. “It’s loud enough here.” After all, the stages are only 800 meters away as the crow flies.

The festival officially begins on Wednesday, with the last concerts ending on Sunday night. It is considered one of the largest heavy metal festivals in the world. The 85,000 fans from all over the world attend every year, making the community of 2,000 residents the center of the scene for several days. One of the headliners is the Scorpions. Korn, Amon Amarth, In Extremo, Blind Guardian and Gene Simmons are among those expected. Tickets for 2024 were sold out within four and a half hours.

Bodil’s girlfriend Lia moved to Wacken with her boyfriend a year ago. “We met here in 2022. Our love for the festival connects us.” She grew up with metal through her father, says the 27-year-old. She is happy about the better weather this year: “Like now – 26 degrees – is actually perfect.”

Fire alarm

From the police’s point of view, there have only been minor operations so far. “It’s super peaceful,” said a police spokesman. In the early hours of the morning, however, the fire brigade had to go to the site. At around 4 a.m., a tent with merchandise caught fire for reasons still unknown. Despite the fire brigade’s rapid response, the flames spread to two vehicles and three tents. One car burned out completely, and another suffered significant damage. Three people were treated for suspected smoke inhalation. dpa