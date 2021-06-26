Midsummer Helsinki’s Midsummer was mostly peaceful – Elsewhere in Finland, police were busy fighting and drunk driving

In Helsinki, the police monitored the order, especially in the beach areas. Sinebrychoff Park was emptied of partygoers at one time at night.

Midsummer police have been employed in various parts of the country in various tasks related to disruptive behavior and partying, fighters, drunk driving, and water traffic control. However, according to police, nothing extraordinary has happened.

Helsinki police say that Midsummer has taken place in the city mainly in peaceful ways.

In the evening, the police monitored public order, especially in Helsinki’s waterfront areas, such as Hietaniemi’s beach and downtown parks. Young people intoxicated on the shores of Hietaniemi last Midsummer threw rocks and fired fireworks towards police officers and police cars.

The police Director-General, Commissioner Riku Korpela said on Saturday morning that there have been partygoers like other summer weekends, especially in Verkkosaari, Mustikkamaa and Tervasaari.

Police at Sinebrychoff Park emptied the partygoers at about one o’clock at night. Residents of the area have complained about the noise and litter caused by the celebrants.

“There has been a relatively large number of people moving around in the parks and beaches,” Korpela said. Otherwise, he described Midsummer as a “normal summer weekend”.

In advance the police prepared for a larger than usual number of midsummer celebrations in Helsinki. In ordinary years, Midsummer events and festivals have also attracted people from the Helsinki metropolitan area.

Also On Twitter, the Helsinki Rescue Department described the midsummer mission tasks as a normal busy weekend.

The end of the Sompasaari sauna has been celebrated at the southern tip of Sompasaari in Helsinki’s Kalasatama. The sauna will be demolished under construction in the area on Sunday.

Southwest Finland according to police, the heatwave and open restaurants set people in motion for a city celebration. Police were particularly preoccupied with fights outside restaurants, suicidal people, noise races and drunk driving.

Compared to last year, however, there were roughly the same number of tasks.

In Yyteri, Pori, there were a lot of people in the camping area and disturbing tasks due to intoxicated Midsummer celebrants.

In New Town, there was a dispute between the couple, with a man threatening with an ax and a wife with a man with a knife. The man was slightly injured in the situation.

A 29-year-old man who was missing in the woods was searched in Salo. The volunteer rescue service eventually found him in good condition on the terrain in the evening.

According to the police in southwestern Finland, the police also encountered a considerable number of self-destructive, strongly intoxicated people.

Eastern Finland police said on Twitter that there were hundreds of midsummer missions. According to police, the Midsummer Eve included, among other things, stabbings, aggravated robbery and drunk driving.

In addition, the Tahko Tourist Center attracted thousands of Midsummer celebrants. In the evening, at least one assault was recorded from the scene. However, the rain of the evening calmed the celebration.

In water transport police reported from several locations that many boaters had consumed alcohol. For the most part, however, the reading was below the penalty threshold, ie the blood alcohol content has been below 1.0 per mille.

In Kuopio, the police of Eastern Finland blew up 152 people during the evening, four of whom were found to be drunk and 70 of whom had read less than a criminal record. As many as 41 of the 56 people who were blown up in Joensuu got a reading, but all of them fell below the limit of punishment.

The police of South-East Finland also blew a total of 81 boats and 12 watercraft at sea and on lakes.

At least four people drowned during Midsummer: in Leppävirta, North Savo, Kontiolahti, North Karelia, Ilomanti and Taivassalo, Southwest Finland.