Midsummer “During Midsummer, alcohol consumption is downright ritual-like,” says traditional researcher Juha Nirkko and explains why

The celebration of Midsummer has changed with society, and old beliefs have been left out of the way. The researcher assures that the magic of Midsummer has still not disappeared.

When the nights are bright and the roadside is gushing with lupines, midsummer is celebrated in Finland. The celebration has traditionally included saunaing and burning bonfires, as well as midsummer seasons, which have been hoped to bring good harvest, health and marital happiness.

Today, Midsummer celebration means cottage, barbecue and congested highways. Over the years, traditions have changed shape, and as a result of festivals, the happiness of marriage may have taken on new meanings.

Midsummer is celebrated around the summer solstice, the longest day of the year, in late June. At that time, the sun would not set north of the Arctic Circle at all, what is called the midnight sun or a nightless night. That is why Midsummer is also called the celebration of a nightless night.

Midsummer sizes are traditionally burned by the water. The bonfire can also be piled on a ferry and taken farther from the shore to prevent the fire from spreading to the environment. Pictured is a Midsummer size from the 1940s.

The fading bonfire of Helsinki’s Seurasaari at dawn in 1976.

Midsummer is originally a pagan or ancient tradition-related celebration. In some western dialects, Midsummer is named after the measure, which has its roots in the Swedish word midsommar, midsummer.

When the summer solstice is celebrated as a Midsummer in folklore, from a Christian point of view it is like a counterweight to Christmas, explains an archivist of the Finnish Literary Society who is familiar with Finnish festive traditions. Juha Nirkko.

The word Midsummer refers to the Christian history of the feast, for in the church year Midsummer is celebrated on the birthday of John the Baptist, six months before the birth of Jesus.

“Christian and pagan influences mix in Midsummer. It has been a constant twist. The pre-Christian ingredients are still strong. ”

Young people in national costumes celebrated Midsummer on Vallisaari in Helsinki in the late 1950s. The crowd gathered in the background followed the burning of the whole.

Youth director Raija Kääriäinen and police constable Arvo Juvonen celebrated their Midsummer wedding in Seurasaari, Helsinki in 1965. The wedding couple arrived at the party by a church boat.

Tuohipallokokko in Helsinki’s Seurasaari in 1977.

Museum guide Gunnel Broman erects a Midsummer saloon at the Jan Karlsgården open-air museum in Kastelholm, Åland. Midsummer salons belong to the Midsummer traditions of the Swedish-speaking coasts of Åland, Sweden and Finland.

Midsummer is the best time to celebrate, and it was also noticed by our ancestors. Flourishing nature has been an integral part of Midsummer celebrations since peasant society. Although people already lived in the middle of nature, at midsummer the green summer was enjoyed with even greater devotion than usual.

Appreciation of nature can still be seen during midsummer as cottage trips and returning home.

“Midsummer congestion is a Finnish folklore. Then a huge number of people who have moved from the provinces to the cities will return to their home communities, ”says Nirkko.

Three-way Midsummer traffic in 1970.

The variation of the seasons, the bright weather and the beauty of nature are still good reasons to celebrate Midsummer.

“We enjoy light and nature every summer until we become wistful and begin to count the shortening days after Midsummer. The most pessimistic start it earlier. ”

Finland in cultural history, the celebration of Midsummer has been strongly associated with animal husbandry and the harvest year. In midsummer, festive dishes could be made from cow’s milk, and midsummer skills were used to secure the harvest of sown fields.

“Today, Midsummer is reminiscent of grilling and jogging sausage. Before the festive delicacies were dairy dishes such as egg milk, cheeses and pancakes. The meat was not eaten until after the autumn slaughter. ”

Liquor has always flowed on Midsummer. For the party, home-made liquor was made from the produce of one’s own country, and heavy drinking had a symbolic connection with the sacrifice of the grain harvest, Nirkko explains.

“When we first sprout grain, it is permissible to expect a rich harvest to come.”

The drinking tradition dates back to the Middle Ages from the predecessor of Midsummer, the Uko festival. Its purpose was to promote grain growth and raise a bowl in honor of sowing. The oldest Finnish written reference to the festival can be found Mikael Agricolan from a poem from 1551.

And when the spring sowing was sown, then the cup of Uko was drunk, Uko’s butt was applied for, and the maid and the coward got drunk.

Alcohol is still part of Finnish Midsummer. This marks an annual peak in both Alko’s sales and accident statistics.

“On Midsummer, alcohol consumption is downright ritual-like,” says Nirkko.

One one of the most important Midsummer traditions is sauna. In Finland, the sauna represents cleansing, which is an essential feature of the celebration in other cultures as well.

Finnish festivities and saunas are characterized by the emphasis on the eve before the holiday, which can also be seen at other important celebrations, such as Christmas.

“Everything nice starts when you come from the sauna. Even the usual public holiday, ie Sunday, is celebrated by taking a sauna on Saturday, ”says Nirkko.

Midsummer party cools down after the sauna. The picture is from 1954.

There was a need for a sauna when the work was dirtier and washing was more difficult. There was no room for noise, cursing or drinking on the benches, as the sauna was a sacred place.

“For our ancestors, the sauna was also a church, a pharmacy for the poor and Lazaretti. It provided relief for all ailments, ”says Nirkko.

Midsummer the importance of magic and beliefs should not be forgotten. The ultimate goal of Midsummer has been to predict and secure wealth, love life, and well-being.

Midsummer birch leaves spread on the floor of the barn in Lehtomäki, Nilsiä in 1953.

According to Nirkko, they are the same questions of fate that we continue to worry about.

“It hasn’t changed for any reason, even if the magic isn’t done like it used to be.”

Wealth was predicted by silencing on a summer night to listen to see if there was any roar of grain. It knew a good harvest.

The most commonly known midsummer spells, collecting flowers under a pillow and rolling in a rye field, are related to pairing.

“Doing magic was important for the girls so they could get a good groom or see signs of who she is. It was a matter of fate for the girls, what kind of house will end up as a hostess. ”

The magic doing is related to the significance of Midsummer as a celebration of nature and light. Midsummer deciduous birches are suitable for decoration and finishing, as well as to bring milk happiness.

“Midsummer was the feast of the shepherds, and the cattle were at the center. The cow’s horns may have been decorated with green leaves in the hope of milk happiness, ”says Nirkko.

After the sauna, magic was done with birch twigs. When the whip was thrown over the shoulder of the sauna roof, the direction indicated by the base spoke of well-being.

“It got to wonder if he was pointing towards the churchyard, for it would foretell death. The direction of the young man was told from which direction the partner coming from. ”

Midsummer sizes are associated with respect for bright weather and the sun. Whole fire was also used to make magic.

“A trap was placed in the middle that collapsed as the whole burned out. Wherever the coffin fell, there the girls remained old maids. The magic wasn’t just a joke. ”

Finnish the development of culture is reflected in the Midsummer celebration. During the golden age of stage dances in the 1960s, dance stages were invested in Midsummer and the dances had to have the best possible players.

Midsummer celebrations on the dance floor in Tampere in 1982.

Midsummer celebrations matured rapidly in Posio in the 1980s.

Folk dance performance in Helsinki’s Seurasaari at Midsummer 1962.

“It was also about drinking under the fire, because the Finn didn’t dare get on the dance floor. Excessive alcohol consumption caused disruption, ”says Nirkko.

Folk dances like district games were part of the celebration hundreds of years ago.

Old-fashioned Midsummer dances are described, for example The value of Turtiainen in a collection of poems I’m barefoot from 1962.

If someone wanted to do the right thing hinku midsummer Couldn’t fumble the wolves into the skuci behind the dance floor when there were not even dance floors. They just burned together and rundas within the circle of flat feet hoilas and ruddas on the lake

Being together with music and dance is still part of Midsummer, but stage dances have been accompanied by major festivals.

The joy of foam parties at the Himos Midsummer Festival in Jämsä in 2017. Pictured are Heidi Alanne (left), Jenni Isomäki and Kiia Kalliomäki.

Staying in a tent is part of the festival experience and fits into the nature-themed theme of Midsummer. Pictured are Emilia Murto (left), Janina Malin, Jenni Malin. At the Himos Midsummer Festival in 2017.

Celebrating is tied to major societal changes, Nirkko estimates. For example, the consolidation of Midsummer into a weekend celebration speaks to the progress of modernization and the urgency it brings.

Unlike in the past, holding weddings and revelry parties on Midsummer is no longer the norm. Nirkko interprets the change as related to a more busy rhythm of life.

What is special about Midsummer is its leisurely and relaxed nature. Midsummer stands out in favor of other holidays that involve a lot of stress and arrangement.

“It doesn’t require much when nature provides us with that framework.”

Although the celebration of midsummer has changed, the most important elements of the celebration, nature and community, are still present.

“Proportionate to the pandemic time, restrictions and the new normal, traditional Finnish Midsummer looks like a hopeful celebration,” says Nirkko.

He assures that the magic of Midsummer has not disappeared anywhere.

“Midsummer has no day of need.”

Festive people in the nightless night of Himos on Midsummer 2017.

Correction: Contrary to what was previously claimed in the caption, the last black and white image shows a folk dance performance, not stage dances.