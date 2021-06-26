No Result
Midsummer At least four people drowned on Midsummer’s Eve

June 26, 2021
In some cases, bystanders had been stranded on the water, but these were found dead.

On Midsummer’s Eve drowned at least four people.

People drowned on Friday evening in both Leppävirta in North Savo and Kontiolahti in North Karelia, police say in the bulletin.

A 55-year-old Russian man drowned in Leppävirta and a 71-year-old Helsinki man drowned in Kontiolahti.

According to police, in both cases, the reporters or bystanders had been stranded on the water, but the men were found dead. Cases are being investigated for the cause of death.

In the sky A man born in 1970, the police of southwestern Finland, drowned in Southwest Finland said in a press release early Saturday.

Earlier on Friday, the police of Eastern Finland said that a 48-year-old man had drowned in Ilomantsi, North Karelia. A man from Kontiolahti had gone swimming in Ansalammi without returning to the shore.

Earlier in Midsummer week, two people drowned in Eastern Finland, one in Joensuu and one in Savonlinna, Eastern Finnish police said On Twitter.

.

