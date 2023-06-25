Midsummer | About 24,000 reports were made to the emergency number – the weekend has been darkened by accidents and a suspected murder

The police have reported numerous cases of drunk driving in various parts of Finland.

To the emergency number 112, about 24,000 notifications were made during Midsummer’s Eve and Midsummer’s Day, says the Emergency Management Center on Twitter. The number of announcements is almost the same as at the same time last year.

Most reports were made of falls, other illnesses and vandalism, violations of public order or other disruptive behavior. A little more announcements were made on Midsummer’s Eve than on Midsummer’s Day.

At least three fatal traffic accidents have occurred during Midsummer, one on Midsummer Eve and two on Midsummer Day. At least one person drowned on Midsummer’s Eve.

The Gulf of Finland Coast Guard had several sea rescue missions on Midsummer’s Day, most of which were due to technical faults. The Coast Guard of the Gulf of Finland told about it on Twitter.

The Coast Guard of Western Finland had at least seven rescue missions on Midsummer’s Day. In addition to them, the Coast Guard of Western Finland participated in several tasks led by other authorities. However, Midsummer’s Day was relatively calm, the Maritime Guard of Western Finland said on Twitter.

Two passenger cars had a head-on collision in Liminga in North Ostrobothnia on Sunday afternoon. According to the rescue service’s follow-up release, there were only drivers in both accident vehicles. Traffic at the scene of the accident on Lumijoentie was directed to take a detour.

Midsummer the most serious crimes of the time have so far taken place in Ruokolahti in South Karelia and Kurika in South Ostrobothnia.

In Ruokolahti, the police are investigating a suspected murder. The Southeast Finland Police Department announced the matter on Midsummer’s Day in the afternoon. The police have arrested the suspect of the crime, and he will be presented for incarceration.

The suspicion of a crime was revealed in connection with the inspection mission of the police patrol on Midsummer’s Eve. The police say that they will inform about the matter as soon as there is an opportunity to do so without jeopardizing the preliminary investigation.

In Kurika, a man was the victim of a shooting in the yard of a house on Midsummer’s Eve. The Ostrobothnia Police Department announced on Midsummer’s Day that they had arrested three people on Friday. The police are investigating their role in the case.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital. The police are investigating the shooting as at least attempted murder.

One a person died in a collision between a motorcycle and a car in Alajärvi’s Lehtimäki on Midsummer’s Day in the afternoon, the Ostrobothnia Police Department says in a press release.

According to the police, the motorcyclist had driven from Lehtimäki in the direction of Soini and started to pass the motorhome driving in front of him. At the same time, a car came from the direction of Soin, which collided with the motorcycle despite the attempt to avoid it.

The motorcycle driver died in the collision.

In Pirkanmaa, Akaa, there was a hit-and-run early on the morning of Midsummer’s Day, in which one person was killed, the police in Inner Finland said.

There were four people in the car. A 20-year-old man who was a passenger in the car died in the accident. The other occupants of the car were slightly injured.

On Midsummer’s Eve, on the other hand, a woman from the locality died in a car run-off in Tornio. The Lapland Police Department announced the matter. The accident happened after four in the afternoon on Ruonajärventie.

A man who had to rely on water in Satakunta in Karvia was found drowned at night. A 67-year-old man was fishing in Lake Karvianjärvi with another person on Midsummer’s Eve when their boat capsized. Only one of those who got into the water was found on Friday. The 67-year-old was searched for an hour on Friday without success.

Police has reported numerous cases of drunk driving in various parts of Finland during Midsummer.

The Häme Police Department says that they have stopped numerous intoxicated drivers. In addition to the cases of drunk driving detected in car traffic, the police in Asikkala pulled over one man who was driving a motorboat, who is now suspected of being drunk in water traffic.

Suspects of drunk driving were also approached from different parts of Southern Savo, says the Eastern Finland Police Department. For example, in Juva, the police found a car traveling at a considerable speed, and the driver’s rapid drug test turned out to be positive.

The man driving the car was taken for a blood test. He is suspected of being guilty of aggravated endangering traffic safety, driving a vehicle without a license, drunk driving and the crime of drug use.

Southeastern Finland’s police say that midsummer passed peacefully. However, the police were busy with several drunk driving cases and various disturbance tasks.