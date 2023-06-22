Midsummer | Aato’s latest weather forecast: some parts of the country are enjoying themselves, but a “rain train” is passing through Finland

At midnight, you will find out if you can light the bonfire.

Midsummer Eve the weather is going to be divided, because a rain front is breaking through Finland.

There are two rain fronts over Finland: one from North Karelia to North Ostrobothnia and the other north from there to Southern Lapland. They collide during Thursday night.

It forms a rain area that stretches from Northern Karelia to Northern Ostrobothnia and Southern Lapland. It remains over the regions until Midsummer Eve.

Instead, Friday’s sunniest conditions can be found by Foreca’s on-duty Meteorologist Joanna Rinteen including from the south, west and the middle of the country. The sun will probably shine in Northern Lapland as well.

“In a large part of Finland, the weather is completely pleasant and sunny. There is only one rain rail that runs through Finland,” he says.

In the southern and western parts of the country, and partly also in the central part, the temperature rises to around 22–25 degrees in the evening. In the sunny areas of Lapland, temperatures are around 22–23 degrees. In rainy areas, the mercury hovers around 15–20.

“In the south and inland, it can even rise a little above the temperature limit. The hottest weather has receded, but we will go in the warm summer weather.”

Only at midnight, it becomes clear where in Finland you can light bonfires on the eve, because the Finnish Meteorological Institute usually issues forest fire warnings then. During the warning, no open fire is allowed.

Forest fire risk is assessed with an index, for which the moisture conditions of the uppermost six centimeter layer of the earth’s surface are modeled. For example, rainfall and air temperature are used as input data.

“At the moment, it shows indices that would give a forest fire warning to Uusimaa and to a large extent to the southern and western parts of the country”, meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Jani Parviainen tells.

The warning is always given to the entire province, but in North Ostrobothnia and Lapland the division of municipalities can also be used.

Even if it rains in a part of the province, the forest fire warning will not necessarily be canceled until the index allows it in the entire province.

“At the provincial level, it should have those values ​​throughout. It has been an exceptionally dry early summer, so more water is needed for that,” says Parviainen.

Thursday night forest fire warning would be Map of the Meteorological Institute according to the eve, valid in Utsjoki, Central Ostrobothnia, Ostrobothnia, South Ostrobothnia, Satakunta, Pirkanmaa, Varsinais-Suomi, Åland, Uusimaa, Kanta-Hämee, Central Finland, Etelä Savo, Päijät-Hämee, Kymenlaakso and South Karelia.

Parviainen does not dare to promise yet whether Thursday’s rainfall will be enough to lift the warning in some areas.

However, according to the current assessment, bonfires are allowed in many provinces of northern Finland.