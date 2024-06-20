Midsummer | Aato traffic is busiest in the afternoon

Midsummer|The return traffic is less than the outgoing traffic.

Midsummer outbound traffic continues from this morning and is at its busiest between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Fintraffic estimates.

However, the number of cars on the main roads is expected to be clearly lower on the eve than they would be on a normal Friday. The roads are also quieter than Thursdays, the busiest traffic day of Midsummer.

“Friday will be a slightly quieter travel day, because the traffic was very busy on the eve,” said the unit manager of the road traffic center Eero Sauramäki for STT on Thursday.

Midsummer return traffic is traditionally clearly less than outbound traffic. According to forecasts, traffic will start to pick up on Sunday morning and continue until the evening in southern Finland. The most traffic is from noon to five in the afternoon.

Sauramäki urges people to schedule their return trip in the morning if they want to avoid the worst traffic jams. According to him, Viitostie in particular has had long queues in previous years.

According to Sauramäki, the Monday after Midsummer is another good option to start the return journey.

“In previous years, the Monday after Midsummer has been really quiet, when the summer holiday season has really started.”