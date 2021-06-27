No Result
Midsummer A man who went swimming in Raseborg was found dead – at least eight people have died in the waters during Midsummer

June 27, 2021
The rescue service received an alarm to rescue the man from the water at about half past two on Sunday night.

In Raseborg the man who went swimming swam under the pier and died despite a resuscitation attempt, they say On Twitter Western Uusimaa Police and Coast Guard.

Police say they are investigating the case as a death investigation.

Earlier, the Länsi-Uusimaa Rescue Department said that a diver from the rescue service found a dead person in the water next to the pier. The victim was found after a brief search.

Midsummer at least eight people have died in the waters during.

On Midsummer’s Day, a total of three people drowned in Western Uusimaa, Southern Savonia and Pirkanmaa. On Midsummer’s Eve, four people drowned, three of them in Eastern Finland and one in Southwest Finland.

.

