Midsummer | A man nibbled on a sausage, went to jail – Midsummer’s Eve is busy for the police

The situation happened in Lahti during Midsummer.

Man walked past the cash register without paying for midsummer products and ended up in jail.

According to the Häme police release, the situation happened in Lahti on Midsummer’s Eve. A man over 60 years old had gone to Prisma in Laune and walked past the checkout line without paying for the sausage, mustard and tentacles.

After the written work, the police sent him to prison to serve the previously imposed prison sentence. According to the police, the case was the 12th embezzlement crime in a year for which a man was caught.

Also on Riihimäki, a man was caught trying to take a tentacle from Prisma.

The police according to the busy Midsummer traffic and “weakened judgment due to the celebration” kept it busy in Häme on Midsummer’s Eve. It was recorded in Häme on Midsummer’s Eve several drunk driving and speeding incidents, and the police also intervened in several scuffles between revelers.

An 18-year-old who was banned from driving crashed into the wall of a house in Riihimäki after losing control of his car. In Hämeenlinna, a motorcyclist was caught driving 204 kilometers per hour in the limit of 100 km/h. There was a two-car chase in Hollola, where the speeds were low.

Numbers were also blown on the water: a motorboat driver in his forties is suspected of being drunk in water traffic on Iso-Roine. The police also talk about motorists driving under the influence of amphetamine.

Inner Finland according to the police department, midsummer night between Friday and Saturday was “exceptionally busy” for the patrols. According to it, there were enough tasks all over Pirkanmaa and Central Finland.

Two people were stabbed in Tampere’s Hervanta. In Akaan Toijala, the occupant of a car that crashed into a tree while driving out died a man in his twenties.

In Tampere’s Viikinsaari, the police searched for persons who had behaved aggressively on two different occasions, and their possession of edged weapons was confiscated.

According to the Police Department of Inner Finland, the Himos Midsummer festival organized in Jämsä in Central Finland was the busiest Midsummer event for it. Festival-goers caused dozens of alarms at night.

in North Karelia police investigated, among other things, the considerable speeding of a drunk underage driver in Joensuu, the broken glass of a door handle and the breaking into of an old dairy building in Kontiolahti.

Midsummer traffic in Etelä Savo was taken catch drunk driving suspects.

in southwestern Finland according to the police, midsummer eve and night was “traditionally busy”. Between the morning and night of Midsummer’s Eve, the police in Southwest Finland had 603 tasks, which is about 30 more than last year.

Friday morning in Karvia drowned a man on a fishing trip. He was found dead at night, the police say in the release.

Drunk drivers were caught in Southwest Finland police area 19, most of whom are suspected of driving under the influence. 17 cases of assault were recorded. About one-third of the assaults were incidents of violence within the family.

On Midsummer’s Eve, there were also a few crimes of theft or burglary in southwestern Finland. These targeted, for example, a restaurant and an industrial plant.

Nelonen Media Live, which organizes the Himos Juhannus festival, and Helsingin Sanomat belong to the same Sanoma group.