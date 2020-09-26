The storm hit Barcelona again this Friday with Messi’s farewell message to his close friend Luis Suárez. The Argentine again threw a dart against the directive for the Uruguayan’s departure. The waters are still churning. The one who has ruled on the matter is I measure. The former Egyptian player has narrated an episode he lived with Koeman in 2003, when he was playing for Ajax. He acknowledges that the coach punished him when he told the press things and warned Messi.

“I want to see Koeman’s response to Messi’s words about Suárez. Koeman massacred me and ordered Ajax to sell me because I told the press some things about the team. She was only 18 at the time. Of course, I cannot compare myself to Messi, but today’s play will show many things that I wanted to see for a long time, ”said the ex-footballer on Twitter.

There are many footballers who have expressed themselves on this matter and above all who have shown their support for Leo Messi: Neymar, Dani Alves …