Taylor Swift, during a performance in Nashville on September 20, 2022. Terry Wyatt (Getty Images)

The Taylor Swift story is the story of an artist seeking to master the narrative. The one about her musical career, the one about her personal life, the one about the time she has had to live, the one about her allies, the one about her enemies. And the result of her has almost always been favorable to her, even when a pandemic ravaged the planet, and it seemed that Taylor Swift’s career could also be counted among the population at risk. That way of wandering around the world and her circumstances have made almost all of her albums reactive. Swift almost always gives answers, almost never raises questions. The first time she managed to do both was with Folklore, and shortly after with Evermore. They may be his best albums —stating that confirms the broadcaster as a white male over 40 years old with at least two Springsteen albums at home—, or maybe not, but it is true that they are the ones he best managed to go with beyond herself and, therefore, her fan base. Rarely has such a successful stylistic and metaphysical turn been seen. He gained millions of new followers while barely losing any old ones. The Neil Young who made techno pop and the Rolling Stones who abandoned themselves to disco observe her perplexed. This new Midnights, just released, comes as proof of senescence for all those who hated it before Folklore and they fell exhausted before the majesty of that album. Do you really like Taylor Swift? Now let’s find out.

Midnights It may be Taylor Swift’s first album with a story elaborated as an action and not as a reaction. There’s little revenge, just a little boyfriend, a lot of topic demolition, and a massive amount of resilience, assertiveness, and even a sense of humor (in 2022 if you write a song about karma and don’t want to sound like brother in law you must throw him, as she does, joke and hold back on the matter). Presented as a collection of 13 themes around the night, insomnia and aesthetically assembled around an image that refers to the seventies, or rather, to the concept of the seventies that developed cinema and music indie in the nineties, this album walks and speaks for itself. Propose and dispose. Aaron Dessner, the member of The National who collaborated with Swift on her two pandemic albums, disappears from the equation, and she and Jack Antonoff remain in command of the ship, a ubiquitous guy, capable of the best and the worst and whom it is inevitable to blame the moments in which this Midnights he stumbles and is about to fall.

Gone is the folk pop of his two previous references. Swift returns to pop, but she does it as if those two albums had been her first reference. Midnights It sounds like the first experiment with synthesizers by someone who never thought he could make music without a guitar slung over his shoulder. And that’s great. Because, although Swift abandoned country and entered pop for huge venues with names of banks or insurance companies giving the feeling that she already knew all the tricks, Midnights it is more hesitant, more empathetic, much more pleasant to the touch and to the ear. The sound is more classic electro, and when it approaches today, it does so through two ways of understanding it that we have already assimilated, but not so metabolized as not to want to repeat. The Billie Eilish from her first album and the Lorde from Melodrama appear here in cuts like brown either vigilant shit (this one is one of the best). The first was invited by Swift and the second by Antonoff.

Lavender-Haze, in which Zoe Kravitz collaborates on the lyrics, is one of the few times throughout the album in which Swift launches headfirst into expansive pop with the soul of success. Actually, the song is nothing to write home about, but it is written, arranged and produced with such confidence and self-esteem that it ends up convincing you, to the point that you know that next Tuesday it will already be your favorite song on the album. Of course, it is highly likely that in a couple of years, when you return to Midnights, skip this song after 30 seconds. The other three applicants hit on the disc are less tricky and far more satisfying. anti-hero it is synth-pop eighties, a sort of revision of the 1989 Swift, but less bombastic. Karma it’s the song that should be put in any discussion class of Swift’s songwriting style. Perhaps it is predictable, but it was also predictable yesterday that today would be Friday, and that does not stop us from liking that today is Friday. Well that’s it Karma. The best of the quartet is Bejeweled, like a drill that hits you to the ground and, when it has you nailed, mutates into something that asks you to dance. And then into something that asks you to sing. And then in something that messes you up and you no longer know what you’re singing. It could last a week.

Cover of the album ‘Midnights’, by Taylor Swift. (Republic Records/AP) AP

But it is the more expansive and less pop themes that truly seem to make up the story of this album. snow on the beach, in which Lana del Rey collaborates, is just that perfect ballad that could be expected, although Del Rey’s presence is too secondary to qualify this as a duet. You’re on Your Own, Kid, it’s just perfect. He remembers very well those moments in Evermore when old Swift went into the cabin in the woods, turned on all the lights, and went looking for her heels. Sweet Nothing it’s a delight. Little more to say. It’s Taylor in Taylor mode. The album ends with Mastermindwhich is that song that Chromatics never managed to finish writing to become the best band of the 21st century.

At 3 a.m. New York time, Swift added seven tracks to this Midnights. The 3 am version, which does include three songs written with Aaron Dessner, and which, as in the case of Evermore, now they sound a bit discarded, but it is very likely that some, like the promising Parisbecome little classics sooner rather than later.

Midnights It’s an album and it’s a project. It is a perfectly put together story that at moments like Midnight Rain, Question… either labyrinth runs into Antonoff’s inability to propose coherent solutions. Because Swift’s songwriting talents have reached such a point of excellence that if something sounds anemic, repetitive, boring, too desperate to be liked, it must be someone else’s fault, not hers. Impossible.

