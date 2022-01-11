midnight is one of the most acclaimed heroines of My hero academia, although being a professional we do not see it as much on screen as other characters.

With season 6 so close, those who read the manga know that dark times are coming for the good side.

midnight they will have to return to serve for humanity, as they will face a great threat. Because of this, the cosplayer hana.cos decided to pay tribute to the heroine with a cool outfit.

As you can see, the cosplayer’s outfit perfectly copies the clothes and even the accessories of midnight, making it look identical.

The hair also has a very similar hairstyle, with the only difference being that it is shorter in this interpretation.

High heels could not be left out of cosplay, as well as her peculiar weapon with which she punishes enemies who resist her charm and power.

When will we see Midnight again in My Hero Academia?

Season 6 will arrive in October 2022 as part of the anime’s fall season, and fans know that action-packed episodes await.

This new arc has the highest participation of heroes and villains ever shown in My hero academia, since the Paranormal Liberation Front it will put everyone in serious danger.

Midnight will be part of the characters that we will see on the screen, so you only have to be patient if you want to see her in action.

If you want to keep track of the cosplayer @ hana.cos you can do it at your Instagram account, where he has works inspired by more than one anime.

What did you think of this interpretation of midnight? Tell us in the comments and follow us on our social networks for more news on video games, anime and geek culture.