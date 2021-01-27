Drivers said that they were recently exposed to speeding violations on external roads in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, due to lack of attention to the change of speed, during the descent of fog in the middle of the night during the past days, suggesting reconsideration of such violations, and leaving determining the speed of the street during the fog to drivers, two signs That there are several areas on highways extending for 20 km where there is no fog, however the speed is reduced to 80 km due to the activated speed reduction system.

Abu Dhabi Police reduced the speed of the external roads daily to 80 kilometers per hour due to the descent of fog, and for a short period during the night, and then returned it again after the fog clears, and included the roads of Abu Dhabi – Dubai, Abu Dhabi – Al Ain, and Al Ain – Dubai.

Drivers said on social media that they face confusion over when to reduce the speed and bring it back again, especially in the event of intermittent fog that covers separate areas on the highways, noting that in the event of dense fog, it is difficult to see the speed change panels on the road.

For its part, Abu Dhabi Police confirmed that it is keen to alert drivers to changing speeds, on external roads covered by fog, through four warning methods, which are early warning system messages, in areas subject to system activation, and they are sent via smartphones as the fog begins to descend, and screens Smart gates on all external roads, electronic screens on the right of the road, as well as alerts via social media for followers of Abu Dhabi Police accounts and their smart application through the alerts feature.

She indicated that the speed reduction system to 80 kilometers per hour extends to all areas covered by fog or expected to descend in it, indicating that it may appear to the driver that there is a fog-free area, but it is included in the speed reduction system due to the proximity of fog in it.

Abu Dhabi Police confirmed that reducing speed during fog times is a preventive measure aimed at reducing traffic accidents that occur due to the lack of visibility on the roads, and it has been implemented two years ago, and it is not a new order, and then drivers must on their own initiative reduce the speed to 80 kilometers An hour when watching fog descends, to protect themselves and road users.

The Director of the Social Media Center at the Media Department at Abu Dhabi Police Major Khalifa Al Obaidly said about the feature of urgent notifications for drivers through the smart application, it is a feature that alerts drivers when weather conditions fluctuate, such as rain, dust and dust.

Regarding the mechanism of the feature’s work, Al-Obaidly said that to take advantage of it, drivers can download the Abu Dhabi Police application on their phones, then activate the urgent notifications feature, to receive it before enough time to alert the bad weather, adding that notifications are also activated in traffic congestion situations.

interaction

Drivers interacted with the Abu Dhabi Police questionnaire on its social media account about the urgent alerts that it sends to drivers during the formation of fog on the roads, as 90% of the participants confirmed that they benefit from the service compared to 10%. Drivers praised the efforts made by Abu Dhabi police in securing the safety of drivers on the roads during bad weather and fog at late night.

Warning messages

Abu Dhabi Police has alerted drivers to the need to pay attention to the speeds on the electronic panels on the smart gates and traffic signs on the right of the road, as well as the warning messages that it sends through the early warning system to display new speeds in the event of fluctuating weather conditions.





