Stellantis and Archer Aviation they announced a deal to produce MidnightArcher’s flagship electric aircraft, a vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL).

Stellantis will collaborate with Archer in the realization of the production plant recently announced by the company itself a CovingtonGeorgia, where the companies plan to begin manufacturing the Midnight aircraft in 2024.

Midnight Electric Flying Taxi

Midnight is electric aircraft with an expected payload of over 1,000 lb (454 kg), which is capable of carry four passengers plus a pilot.

Midnight is a flying taxi that covers short journeys of 32km

With an autonomy of 100 miles (161 km), Midnight can be used for short-distance trips around 20 miles (32km), with a recharge time of approx 10 minutes. It is an aircraft similar to the Volocity drone taxi which will connect Fiumicino airport with the center of Rome.

Flying taxi agreement with Stellantis

In this agreement, Stellantis will provide its advanced production skills in the creation of the flying taxi.

Stellantis collaborates in the creation of the Flying Midnight Taxi

Plus the group will provide up to 150 million dollars of equity capital for potential use at Archer’s discretion in 2023 and 2024, subject to certain corporate milestones that Archer expects to achieve in 2023 are met.

