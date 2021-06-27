The Italian adventure Midnight Caravan left theEarly Access of Steam in recent days, as announced by surprise by Gamera Interactive. The game has therefore reached version 1.0 with a substantial update that has fixed some of the residual problems. It should be noted that the contents of the adventure have remained practically unchanged, since in fact it has always been complete, as explained by Gamera herself in the announcement message of the final patch.

Also, Midnight Caravan is currently heavily discounted for Steam sales. If you are interested, you can buy it for only € 2.49 instead of € 9.99 (-75%). A bargain, for what looks like a really good product. Consider that with the launch the price base has not undergone any changes.

Midnight Caravan tells a story of revenge, intrigue, espionage and conspiracy that takes place along our beloved peninsula. The protagonist is the leader of a small caravan made up of marginalized people, whose future he will have to decide through a rich chain of choices based on some resources and the occurrences of the case.