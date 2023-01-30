The development studio Lost Lore explained how it did to save $70,000 using Midjourneyimage generation technology based onartificial intelligence. The founder Eugene Kitkin recounted the experience. Midjourney was used to make artwork for the game bearverse.

For three weeks Vlad Martyniuk, the game’s art director, did research and development with Midjourney, with results according to Kitkin amazing. Basically Martyniuk fed Midjourney a reference image, then refined the results prompt by prompt.

The final images they were far from perfect and naturally needed several refinements as well as revision by a human designer. But the AI’s help was literally invaluable, saving the studio artists a lot of work.

Kitkin: “AI can’t make the map you’ll use in the game, but it will give you the design of items, styles and content; really important parts. Especially in brawlers, where there’s no interaction with locations.”

Bearverse concepts built using AI as a foundation

According to the estimates made by Kitkin, the use of artificial intelligence can optimize the development process of a mobile game 10x: “A single person capable with the prompts of the AI, can produce images of objects, the inventory, icons and Take Bearverse for example: it took Vlad Martyniuk, our art director, less than a week to create and polish 17 character designs, as well as various UI elements. Previously? Creating a character required at least 16 hours, or two full days of work, or 34 full days of work for the concept art of the seventeen characters, and the process would have required the use of several specialists.

Basically, after studying the numbers, we came to the conclusion that using AI reduces costs by 10-15 times, with still comparable results.”

Faced with these numbers, it is clear to understand why many studies see the use of artificial intelligence in the development of video games as inevitable.