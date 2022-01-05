Fluminense announced this Tuesday (4) the hiring of midfielder Nathan. The 25-year-old player, who played for Atlético-MG last season, signed a one-year loan agreement with an option to buy.

#Flame Midfielder Nathan is the new reinforcement of #TeamOfWarriors for the 2022 season! Welcome! Learn more >> https://t.co/TnbES9akIX pic.twitter.com/w3f5kTAYsd — Fluminense FC (@FluminenseFC) January 4, 2022

“I am very happy to arrive at Fluminense. The hit was incredible and I appreciate the opportunity to be able to wear this shirt. God willing, with a lot of battle and struggle, this will be a very successful year. The expectation is the best possible, to fight for titles. When you wear a shirt that size, for a club that size, you can’t think of anything else”, declared Nathan, who will wear shirt number 13 on the Laranjeiras team.

Reinforcements for Vasco

Another team to publicize the agreement with reinforcements on Tuesday was Vasco. Cruzmaltino, which has the fight for access to the first division of the Brazilian Championship as its main objective, announced forward Raniel and midfielder Vitinho.

Raniel, who is 25 years old, was at Santos and arrives with a loan contract until the end of the season. The same type of bond was signed with Vitinho, 22, who was at Corinthians.

Ricardo Gomes in Hurricane

Athletico-PR already announced a reinforcement to outside the four lines. Hurricane hired coach Ricardo Gomes for the post of executive director of football.

️ Welcome, Ricardo Gomes!

Ricardo Gomes assumes the role of executive director of our Hurricane. Know more: https://t.co/0iAWon2hcV#athletic — Athletico Paranaense (@AthleticoPR) January 5, 2022

“I arrive with great enthusiasm to carry out this work here at Athletico-PR”, declared Ricardo Gomes.

