The bronze medalist of the World Cup, the Belgian midfielder Eden Hazard wanted to end his career as a football player. On Monday, August 28, reports Foot Mercato.

According to him, the 32-year-old athlete does not even plan to look for a new club, because he does not intend to continue playing.

As writes RTSaudi Al-Hilal, Brazilian Botafogo, French Nice, Marseille and Lille showed interest in the midfielder.

Eden Hazard’s agreement with Real Madrid was valid until 2024, but the player supported the club’s initiative to terminate the contract, as he intends to spend more time with his family. It was torn apart in June, the site clarifies. kp.ru. For Madrid in the 2022/23 zone, he played six matches, in which he scored one goal and two assists.

As part of the team, Azar won the Champions League, twice won the championship and the Super Cup of Italy, once became the winner of the UEFA Super Cup and the Spanish Cup. As part of the Belgian national team, Hazard won bronze at the 2018 World Cup, which was held in Russia.

As noted “Sport Express”, Hazard joined Real Madrid from Chelsea in 2019. The transfer cost Madrid €115 million. Due to frequent injuries, he was unable to prove himself in the team. Earlier, journalist Fabrizio Romano reported that Hazard is thinking about ending his career, writes “Gazeta.Ru”.

