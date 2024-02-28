The home appliance market is quite competitive and finding an offer that combines quality and price is gratifying for consumers, but it is also a great challenge, since we are faced with countless brands and establishments. Fortunately, in Mexico we have Bodega Aurrera that presents an outstanding promotion on the Midea washing machine top-loader, a high-performance appliance with an attractive discount of $6,000 pesos when purchasing online.

The Midea washing machine top loading Vortex Wash model, with a capacity of 21 kg, is available at a regular price of $13,699 pesos, but thanks to Bodega Aurrera's exclusive offer, it can be purchased for only $7,699 pesos. Its price places it above the prestige of Mabe, its direct competitor in this type of essential devices to facilitate daily life.

This appliance has an efficient Deep Clean washing technology system, which guarantees optimal results in each cycle. In addition, its turbo washing function saves up to 20% of time and energyoffering superior performance with lower consumption.

With a CONAGUA ecological grade of 23, the Midea washing machine stands out for its commitment to the environment. His stainless steel tub It guarantees durability and resistance to corrosion, while the 3 automatic detergent dispensers facilitate the washing process.

Versatility is another of its advantages, with 12 predefined washing programs and the possibility of programming 8 additional cycles according to the user's needs. From delicate items to heavy loads, this washing machine offers the ideal solution for every type of clothing.

This washing machine has outstanding features such as an efficient washing system, turbo function to save time and energy, and various washing programs. Photo: Unsplash/Midea.

Technical specifications of the Midea washing machine

Power: 600W

Voltage: 120V

Contents: 1 washing machine, 2 connection hoses, 1 instructions and 1 warranty.

Weight: 50kg

Washing system: Drum

Water levels: 4

Basket Finish: Stainless Steel

Loading Type: Top Loading

Number of cycles: 12

Model: MA500W21/W

Material: Steel

Warranty: 2 years directly with the manufacturer, 10 years on motor and tub

Washing capacity: 19 to 22 kg

Water consumption: 0.47 L per cycle

Energy consumption: 212 kWh/year

In addition, it offers a direct warranty with the manufacturer for 2 years and an extended 10-year warranty on the motor and tub. Photo: Unsplash/Midea.

Availability at Bodega Aurrera and recommendations

The Midea top-loading washing machine is available in white and your purchase includes a tempered glass lid. With measurements of 107 x 64 x 68 cm without packaging and 115 x 70.3 x 73.3 cm with packaging, it easily adapts to different spaces.

It is recommended to follow the detailed instructions in the user manual for optimal and long-lasting use of the appliance. Furthermore, it is suggested to consult the warranty conditions provided by the manufacturer to ensure a satisfactory product experience.

The offer of the Midea top-loading washing machine at Bodega Aurrera represents a unique opportunity for those looking for quality, efficiency and savings when purchasing household appliances. With a significant discount and standout features, this product is positioned as a great option for the modern home, but you should take advantage of the online deal because they sell out.